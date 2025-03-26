Red Theater Announces Cast Of KAIROS By Lisa Sanaye Dring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Red Theater has announcef the cast and creative team for our premiere of Lisa Sanaye Dring's Kairos, directed by Artistic Director Clare Brennan, running April 23 - May 18, 2025 at The Edge Off Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. Tickets are available now at www.redtheater.org.

The production features Tamsen Glaser as Gina and Johnard Washington as David, understudied by Mindy Shore and Thomas Russell.

"Two people fall in love during a tectonic shift in society. Their nascent relationship is tested by the advent of Prometheus, a procedure that grants immortality to a select few. What happens to commitment, meaning and care when linear time breaks open?" - New Play Exchange

Playwright Lisa Sanaye Dring makes her Chicago debut at an exciting moment in her career. Her play Sumo received its New York premiere at The Public Theater with Ma-Yi Theater Company in March 2025, while Kairos is in the midst of its rolling world premiere with the National New Play Network. Comments Lisa, "The development and conversations I've had with Red Theater have made the script better than it's ever been. I trust fully in Clare's leadership and the work of this wonderful ensemble, and am so excited to share this piece with you."

Kairos will be Red's fourth premiere from a living female playwright since returning to production post-lockdown in 2022. Comments Artistic Director Wyatt Kent, "We are so excited to bring Lisa's writing to Chicago for the first time. She's crafted an often funny, always heart-wrenching story of a relationship that Johnard and Tamsen bring to life with incredible depth and chemistry. We can't wait to hear what you think."

The Production Team includes Jessica Love (assistant director), Nole Beran (stage manager), Manuel Ortiz (scenic design), Evy Burch (props design), James Arakas (lighting design), Jamie Macpherson (intimacy design), Haleigh Kent (costume design), Jay Black (sound design), Skyler Simpson (poster design), Faith Decker (photographer), Andy Cahoon (technical director), Becca Holloway (casting director), Wyatt Kent (production manager), and Mary T. Cahoon (company manager).

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lisa Sanaye Dring | Playwright - Lisa (she/they) is a writer and director from Hilo, Hawaii and Reno, Nevada. Her play Sumo was produced by La Jolla Playhouse and Ma-Yi Theater Company in 2023, and received its New York premiere at The Public Theater with Ma-Yi in March 2025. Her play Kairos is currently receiving a Rolling World Premiere with the National New Play Network. Lisa is currently a Tow Foundation Writer-in-Residence with Ma-Yi and has won an Edgerton Award, a Broadway World Award for Best New Play, and the PLAY LA Stage Raw/Humanitas Prize. They have been a finalist for the Relentless Award, the O'Neill Playwrights' Conference (2x), the Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, and a 2x finalist (one honorable mention) for the Bay Area Playwrights Festival. Lisa's work has also been developed/produced by The Geffen, The New Group, Actors Theatre of Louisville, East West Players, Circle X, Antaeus Theater Company and Skylight Theatre. They have been awarded fellowships at MacDowell, Blue Mountain Center and Yaddo. She received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Interactive Programming for a piece she co-wrote and co-directed with Matt Hill called Welcome to the Blumhouse Live. www.lisasanayedring.com

Tamsen Glaser | Gina - Tamsen (she/her) is making her Red Theater debut. She is a Chicago-based actor and teaching artist. Other Chicago credits: Paramount, Northlight, Chicago Shakes, Victory Gardens, Young People's Theatre of Chicago, Haven, Red Tape, and GreatWorks. Regional credits: Seattle Rep, Farmers Alley, and Salida Theatre Project. Television credits: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, neXt, and Shining Girls. Film credits: A Christmas Winter Song (Lifetime), Adrianne and the Castle, Christmas in Chicago (upcoming). She holds an MFA from the University of Washington. Proudly represented by DDO Chicago. www.tamsenglaser.com

Johnard Washington | David - Johnard (he/him) is excited to work with Red Theater again after being seen in Three Soldiers (for Sisters) in 2014. Other credits include: Purpose (u/s); King James (u/s); The Compass (u/s) (Steppenwolf Theatre); The Importance Of Being Earnest, Thirst (Strawdog Theatre); Cat's Cradle (Jeff Nomination, Best Production and Ensemble - Lifeline Theatre); At The Table (Jeff Award -Best Production and Ensemble-Broken Nose Theatre); The Hairy Ape, This House Believes The American Dream is at the Expense of the American Negro (Oracle Productions); The Walk Across America For Mother Earth, The Skriker, Lear, Elephant's Graveyard (Red Tape Theatre) Gross Indecency (Promethean Theatre). Film: Demons, The Coward. TV: The Resentful Angel. SMU Theatre. School at Steppenwolf Alum. Ensemble Member at Bramble Theatre and Strawdog Theatre. Stewart Talent. @johnardw

Clare Brennan | Director - Clare (she/her) has led Red Theater since July 2019. Directing credits include Caryl Churchill's Vinegar Tom and the Chicago premiere of Savannah Reich's Caveman Play for Red Theater; Agnes of God (Jeff Recommended; Redtwist Theatre) Anthony Neilson's Stitching (BlackLight Theatre; Dublin, Ireland), Home of Love (Wall to Wall Theatre Festival; Ann Arbor, MI), and Othello (The University of Michigan). Other credits include sound designer for The Mad Ones (Blank Theatre), producer for Bicycle Thieves (Littlebrain Theatre/RhinoFest), and curator of many an apartment show. Elsewhere in Chicago, she has worked with Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, Shattered Globe, Links Hall, The Den, Prop Thtr, Theatre Evolve, and NON:op. Clare holds a B.A. in Drama and English from the University of Michigan. www.clarebrennancreative.com

ABOUT RED THEATER

Red Theater's mission is to make theater by putting people first. Founded in 2013, Red's productions have included 9 Chicago premieres and 8 world premieres. We work from our core values of radical transparency, community care, and meaningful experience. These ideals drive us to bring access to theater to anyone who wants it, with an intentional focus on those restricted by financial and physical disability. Red Theater is funded in part by the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, the Clinton Family Fund, and the Illinois Arts Council. www.redtheater.org

Comments