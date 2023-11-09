Red Theater Announces 23-24 Season At The Edge Off Broadway, Launches Tickets and Auditions

Red Theater returns to The Edge Off Broadway for the 23/24 season with two shows exploring calls to action, generational responsibility, and a tiger's ability to play the piano. Enjoy two stories of love amid struggle, decisions amid fear, and the kind of people we are.

Up first is the Chicago premiere of Savannah Reich's CAVEMAN PLAY, directed by co-Artistic Director Clare Brennan, running December 1 - 30, 2023. The production features Tess Galbiati, Jack Rodgers, Hannah Antman, and Evan Cullinan. From New Play Exchange, "Rocky and Dandelion are the first Cave-people to adopt agriculture. Douglas is the first domesticated animal. Together, they have prepared a presentation for you, the other Cave-people, to tell you all about the joys of agriculture. Agriculture is really great. You're going to love it."

Tickets are currently available at Click Here.

In the new year, Red will produce HAMLET, directed by co-Artistic Director Wyatt Kent, running April 26 - May 19, 2024. Audiences are invited to get up close and personal with their ghosts with an intimate, in-the-round staging of Shakespeare's classic tragedy. Audition submissions are open through Wednesday, November 29th @ 11:59p. Performers of any race, ethnicity, gender, and disability status are welcome to submit for all roles. For more information and submission instructions, please visit redtheater.org/hamlet.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Savannah Reich - Playwright - Savannah (she/her) is a playwright and screenwriter based in West Philadelphia. She holds an MFA from Carnegie Mellon University, where she studied with Rob Handel. Her plays have been produced at theaters and universities across the country, commissioned or developed by Walking Shadow Theater Company, The Flea, the University of Minnesota, SuperGroup, the Playwrights Center, and Seven Devils New Play Foundry, and supported by residencies at Tofte Lake Art Center and MassMoCA. Her feature-length screenplay Beebe and Barton was the winner of the national Sloan Student Grand Jury Prize in 2015, and her short film Men Among Men was the winner of the Bill Murray Comedy Award at the Twin Cities Film Festival (judged by Bill Murray himself!). She was a 2020-21 McKnight Fellow at the Playwrights Center, and her play Oedipus in Seattle was the winner of the audience choice award at the 2022 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. She currently teaches playwriting and screenwriting at the University of the Arts and Dramaturgy at Swarthmore College.

Clare Brennan - Co-Artistic Director - Clare (she/her) is a Chicago-based theater maker. Directing credits include Vinegar Tom, (Red Theater), Agnes of God (Redtwist Theatre), Stitching (BlackLight Theatre; Dublin, Ireland), and Othello (The University of Michigan). Past production credits include Indoor Cats, You Are Happy and Isle of Sugar for Red Theater, Bicycle Thieves for Littlebrain Theatre and RhinoFest, and many an apartment show. Elsewhere in Chicago, she has worked with Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, Shattered Globe, Links Hall, The Den, Prop Thtr, The Frontier, RhinoFest, Theatre Evolve, and NON:op. Clare holds a B.A. in Drama and English from the University of Michigan.

Wyatt Kent - Co-Artistic Director - Wyatt (he/him) was a member of the inaugural Red ensemble in Lincoln, Nebraska. Directing credits include immersive and devised work (The Wild Party, Out of Many, De/Ascending), Shakespeare adaptations (Romeo and Juliet et al., Macbeth, Julius Caesar) and new play development. With Red Theater, he most recently directed the world premiere Indoor Cats by Mora V. Harris. Other Red credits include Producer for last season's production of Vinegar Tom and the 2020 workshop of Isle of Sugar, as well as Dramaturg for Non-Player Character. He previously worked as a teaching artist and Artistic Director for Compass Creative Dramatics.

Red Theater's mission is to make theater by putting people first. Founded in 2013, Red's productions have included 8 Chicago premieres and 6 world premieres. We work from our core values of radical transparency, community care, and meaningful experience. These ideals drive us to bring access to theater to anyone who wants it, with an intentional focus on those restricted by financial and physical disability. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Red Theater relies on the generous support of the Chicago community. Make a one-time or recurring donation at www.redtheater.org.