Ravinia Festival is Set to Return in July 2021

The full lineup of 2021 concerts will be announced on May 6, along with the protocols for attendance.

Apr. 30, 2021  
The Ravinia Festival plans to reopen in July for the 2021 summer season, presenting its signature mix of genres: classical, popular, and chamber music. The decision to go on as planned has been supported by guidance from state and local health officials as well as consultation with Northwestern Medicine.

All of the Festival's performances will take place outside in the open-air Pavilion, with reserved-in-advance, distanced seating offered in the Pavilion and on the Lawn. There will be reduced audience capacity and reduced numbers of artists onstage at all concerts this season to maintain a healthy environment for all.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will return in July to its summer home here at Ravinia for its annual six-week summer residency. Additionally, Marin Alsop is set to lead seven concerts with the orchestra in her first season as the Festival's Chief Conductor and Curator.

The full lineup of 2021 concerts will be announced on May 6, along with the protocols for attendance.

Ticket request dates and other information for 2021 is now available! Check our 2021 Donor experience page.

Learn more at https://www.ravinia.org/.


