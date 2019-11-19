Raven Theatre's HOODOO LOVE Extends Through December 22

Due to popular demand, Raven Theatre's hit revival of Katori Hall's powerful drama HOODOO LOVE will add one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, December 22, 2019. Directed by Wardell Julius Clark with music direction by The Ricky Harris, this spellbinding, blues-filled tale about the danger of our desires is presented on Raven's intimate 56-seat Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets for all performances are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177.

The cast includes Matthew James Elam, Christopher Wayland Jones, Martasia Jones and Shariba Rivers.

A young woman named Toulou arrives in depression-era Memphis with dreams of becoming a blues singer. Almost immediately, she falls in love with a rambling musician named Ace of Spades while her born-again brother, Jib, is hot on her heels. Desperate to claim Ace's love for herself, Toulou lays a hex on him with the help of a Hoodoo practitioner, setting in motion a devastating chain of events.

Comments Raven Artistic Director Cody Estle, "Katori Hall's Hoodoo Love, a poignant portrait of the Memphis blues culture during the great depression era, debuted off-Broadway in 2007. At that time, she was described as 'a young playwright of great promise.' Today she is known as one of the great writers of our time. She is best known for her Olivier Award-winning play The Mountaintop about Martin Luther King Jr. the night before his assassination in Memphis. Hoodoo Love is a play with music filled with human emotion, magic and love. It's sure to cast a spell on our audiences."

The production team includes: Sydney Lynne Thomas (scenic design), Alexis Chaney (costume design), Sim Carpenter (lighting design), Jeffrey Levin (sound design), Dana Macel (props design), Rachel Flesher (intimacy and violence design), Catherine Miller (casting director), Cole von Glahn (artistic producer), Kiayla Ryann (assistant director), Bobby Huggins (technical director), Beckie Price (assistant costume designer), Eileen Rozycki (scenic artist), Lena Aubrey (master electrician), Elizabeth VanHaren (stage manager) and Lucy Whipp (assistant stage manager).





