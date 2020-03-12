Raven Theatre Suspends All Performance Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Raven Theatre (6157 N. Clark St. in Chicago) today announced it will immediately suspend all performances of its production of A Doll's House (scheduled through March 22, 2020) and its children's production of Aesop's Amazing Adventures in the Land of Fables (scheduled through May 5, 2020).

Raven issued the following statement:

"The health and safety of our artists and community members is our highest priority. Based on recommendations from Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, we have made the difficult decision to suspend performances of all productions currently running at Raven Theatre.



As a small, non-profit arts organization, this hurts. It hurts our hearts to not be able to share our art with you. It also hurts us financially. This is why we are asking you to consider converting the value of your ticket purchases to a tax-deductible donation to our company. Your patience and generosity today will allow us to come back with the artistic vigor you have come to expect from Raven when we are able to return to the stage.



If the option to donate is available to you, please contact our box office so we can issue you an acknowledgment letter. Otherwise, you may:

Move your tickets to our upcoming production of Eden Prairie, 1971 (playing May 7 - June 21, 2020)

Request a full refund.

All three options are also available to Raven Subscribers.



At this time, our offices will remain open from Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm.



Please feel free to call us during those hours at (773) 338-2177 or email us at info@raventheatre.com to let us know how we should update your order."

Griffin Theatre Company's visiting production of Mlima's Tale will also be suspended (scheduled through March 21, 2020). Griffin will be distributing a press statement with ticket exchange/refund information shortly.





