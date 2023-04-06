Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center is Accepting Submissions For Battle of the Bands

The submission deadline is June 2 @ 11:55 pm.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Calling all bands! Battle of the Bands rocks the Raue! Do you have what it takes? The ultimate battle of the bands is here! This is your chance to show us your music. Are you in a band or ensemble or a solo musician? In a duet, or trio? The Raue wants to hear from you!

Raue Center is accepting submissions from bands that are unsigned, not touring, and are from the Greater Chicago region. Any genre of music is accepted. Submit your music to be considered for the battle and if you make it to the lineup you'll have the chance to rock Raue Center's stage with seven other semi-finalists. Don't miss this chance to show off your skills and make your mark! The winning band will receive $1,000 and the opportunity to perform their own show on the Raue Center stage!

"What a great time to get together for some live local music!," says board member and musician Jerry Trachsler. "Raue Center is proud to offer another community-based event with our Battle of the Bands. A great opportunity for local musicians to perform and be recognized on the Raue Center Stage," explains Tim Paul, Raue Center Board President

The submission deadline is June 2 @ 11:55 pm. A panel will review all submissions, and eight semi-finalists will be announced on or around Jul 10, 2023. The semi-finalists will battle it out at Raue Center For The Arts on August 17 & 18 with the final round on August 19, 2023. Please submit one sample of work by visiting https://www.rauecenter.org/battle-of-the-bands/



  • The videos must be produced for the purpose of this contest and cannot be from previous engagements or contests.
  • Bands will be judged by a panel including local and national industry professionals.
  • Bands are asked to submit 1 original song and/or 1 cover song but not more than two (2) songs.
  • Semi-finalist Performers must bring their own instruments, cables and stands (for keyboards, etc...).
  • Lyrics cannot include profanity, derogatory remarks, sexually explicit content or violence.
  • Bands will have 25 minutes on stage, which includes getting yourself situated, playing your set and leaving the stage. Effective use of this time is part of the judging criteria.

For more information on Raue Center's inaugural Battle of the Bands including prizes and judging procedures, visit https://www.rauecenter.org/battle-of-the-bands/



