Raue Center Presents the 24th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts

Get ready to run! Raue Center For The Arts will present the 24th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts. Lace up your running shoes and help preserve the arts in your community at 8 a.m. on May 2, 2021!

A long time ago in a Chamber meeting far, far away, a 5K event was born in honor of Bob Blazier's unparalleled community accomplishments. Bob was to name a charity of his choice and he chose Raue Center For The Arts!

This year, Raue Center's 24th annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts will be The most Epic Run in Theatrical History! Participants are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters from movies, tv, books, or music!

Every year the "Blazier Run" (as it has become affectionately known) continues to grow, enage, and build community just like the man whose name it bears. For over 50 years, he has truly defined what it means to be a community-minded citizen. His dedication and commitment to education, healthcare and building business is something to be celebrated and admired.

"With the pandemic closing our doors to crowds larger than 50 people for most of the past 12 months, Raue Center has been eagerly looking forward to any way we can engage with our community," says economic Development manager, James Knight. " Luckily, we've got two fantastic and very different events coming up quickly on the horizon. The "Blazier Run" is a terrific way to support Raue Center and enjoy a healthy, family friendly outdoor event while the 6x6 Project gives you a chance to flex your creative muscles and come together as a community to celebrate the arts."

The 5K run will begin outside the beautiful and historical Raue Center in downtown Crystal Lake. The course will take runners through the quaint neighborhoods surrounding the downtown area and wind them back to finish where they started.

Don't want to commit to a full 5K but still want to get active and support the arts? Rosie's 1-Mile Walk was designed just for you! It is perfect for a stroll with family, friends, neighbors or anyone who would enjoy a scenic walk on a beautiful Sunday morning. Bring dogs, strollers, rollerblades, wagons, unicycles or just your two feet!

Interested in participating as a group? Show team spirit by participating in the Team Challenge! The challenge is easy! Get as many employees, business partners, friends and family together to compete in four categories: Greatest Overall, Most Money Raised, Most Team Spirit, and Best Average Team Time!.

Early Bird registration runs through April 18, 2021 at rauecenter.org. Early Bird registration is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the 1-mile walk and includes a race day t-shirt. Registration after April 18 is $35 for the 5k and $25 for the 1-mile walk. Packet pick-up will be held April 30 and May 1 from 12 - 4 p.m. at Raue Center for the Arts. Day of packet pick-up will begin at 7 a.m. on May 2. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

The 24th Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of INTREN. INTREN is a premier WBE utility specialty contractor with 30 years of experience working with the nation's largest utility providers, private contractors and developers, municipalities and cooperatives. We specialize in providing turnkey solutions for projects of all sizes, and do so with dedication to completing the job on-time while providing the industry's most innovative safety standards.

"Raue Center has been the center for live performance and local arts groups for over 20 years! A key draw to downtown Crystal Lake, Raue Center has been such a wonderful gathering place to celebrate life through the arts," says INTREN President, Matthew Turk. "Raue Center continues to inspire children to adults of all ages to celebrate life through the arts. I have been pleased to participate in the Bob Blazier Run for the Arts personally for over 15 years, and INTREN has been a proud sponsor during that time also. COME JOIN US TO SUPPORT THE RAUE."