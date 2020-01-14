ROOF On TheWit To Host Cocktail Mix-Off Benefiting Breast Cancer Prevention And Research

ROOF on theWit, the freshly renovated downtown rooftop bar and restaurant, located 27 stories above it all, at theWit Hotel, 201 N. State Street, is raising their glass to mixology with their 6th Annual Cocktail Mix-Off on Sunday, January 26th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Enjoy an elevated view that only ROOF on theWIT can provide while Chicago's finest bar and beverage minds compete to create the best Chinese New Year themed cocktail. This year, ROOF on theWit has made sure that this event isn't just about competition, and will be making a charitable donation to Speed Rack, an organization designed to highlight up-and-coming women in the cocktail industry and give back to individuals impacted by breast cancer.

ROOF on theWit is celebrating the art of cocktail-making and invites attendants to aid in judging the best cocktails Chicago has to offer. With an esteemed panel of judges choosing the Best Overall Cocktail and Best Display, attendants are asked to join in on the fun to determine the champion of the Crowd Favorite cocktail. But there's a twist. Each competitor, from various award-winning bars in Chicago including Drumbar, Maple & Ash, MoneyGun, Moxy, Legacy Hospitality, The Northcott Liquorette, The Swill Inn, Torchio Pasta Bar, Z-Bar, and of course, ROOF on theWit, will be randomly assigned a liquor for their own unique cocktail. As the competition heats up, attendants can whet their appetites with the plethora of delicious sweet and savory passed bites, and try their luck at a chance to win prizes throughout the evening with a special raffle, all while enjoying ROOF on theWit's live entertainment.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Speed Rack. Speed Rack aims to shine a spotlight on female mixologists behind bars around the country; and while they are at it, raise money for breast cancer research, education, and prevention. To date, Speed Rack has raised over $1,000,000 for charities supporting breast cancer research.

The 6th Annual Cocktail Mix-Off at ROOF on theWit is the "neat" event this winter, where attendants can sample the finest cocktails in all of Chicago. Tickets are only $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cocktail-mix-off-tickets-88520486157?aff=PR. Visit www.ROOFMIXOFF.com for more information.

For more information visit www.roofonthewit.com or call 312.239.9502.





