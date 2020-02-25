ROD BLAGOJEVICH SUPERSTAR! Will Return to The Second City for One Night Only

The Second City is just as befuddled as you are by the headlines that self-described "political prisoner" and "Trumpocrat" Rod Blagojevich has been released from prison and is back home in Chicago. To commemorate the former governor's commuted sentence, The Second City will resurrect the show no one thought would see the light of day again. Rod Blagojevich Superstar! is set to be staged on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Following the rise and spectacularly bizarre fall of the disgraced former Illinois governor, the ripped-from-the-headlines rock opera will return for one night only as a special concert performance fundraiser for both The Second City Alumni Fund and Gilda's Club Chicago.

This unforgettable evening will be hosted by New York Times bestselling author and New Yorker contributor Andy Borowitz. Creator of the online satirical humor column The Borowitz Report, the celebrated humorist has appeared on National Public Radio, VH1, and Comedy Central.

Rod Blagojevich Superstar! was written by Second City Mainstage alumnus Ed Furman (book) and T.J. Shanoff (music and lyrics), who will be adding updates to the original material based on the many twists and turns to Blago's story that have unfolded over the last decade. The 2008/2009 cast included Joey Bland as "Rod Blagojevich" and Lori McClain as "Patti Blagojevich," both of whom will reprise their roles in April. Additional casting will be announced next month.

The smash-hit show, which featured songs like the tender ballad "I Don't Know How to F**king Love Him," enjoyed multiple sold-out runs on the heels of Blagojevich's impeachment. A 2009 Variety review asked, "With his craving for cash undiluted, and his need for attention so craven, is it really out of the realm of reality to imagine Blago deciding that maybe he'd like to play himself?" One epic night, shortly before beginning his prison sentence, the impeached governor famously attended a performance of the show, a story which is told with narcissistic new details in the new edition of The Second City: The Essentially Accurate History, available wherever books are sold.

"Of course, Mr. Blagojevich is once again more than welcome to attend this benefit concert performance," says chairman and executive producer of The Second City, Andrew Alexander. "It is our privilege to have the opportunity to raise crucial funds to help Gilda's Club Chicago offer free cancer support, as well as continue The Second City Alumni Fund's mission to aid Second City alumni experiencing critical health and financial challenges. Rod, we'll keep a spot in the front-row reserved for you, but this time, it's your turn to pay for a seat."

Tickets for Rod Blagojevich Superstar! go on sale Wednesday, February 26 and start at $200. No political prisoners are expected to be taken during the performance.





