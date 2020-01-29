ROCKSTAR ROADSHOW Comes to Raue Center

Relive the glory days of rock-n-roll with an unforgettable show! Raue Center For The Arts is excited to welcome "Rockstar Roadshow: A Tribute to Four Rock Legends" to the stage at 8 p.m. on February 28, 2020.

"Rockstar Roadshow" premiered at Raue Center on April 9, 2016 as "Legends of Rock," and is now playing dates throughout the Midwest, from Minnesota to Texas, and the East Coast, in Pennsylvania and New York.

"Fresh off of their recent play in NYC, we are thrilled to welcome Kerry Devine and the band back to Raue Center," says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "Nothing pleases us more than when one of our local bands starts to book gigs across the nation," Kuranda continues. "This will be one of the best nights to rock the Raue, so come see 'Rockstar Roadshow' while you can!"

"Rockstar Roadshow" is a multi-tribute concert experience that recreates the excitement of the live performances of the four greatest hard rock legends of all time: AC/DC, Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and Van Halen - the monsters of classic rock! For one incredible night, "Rockstar Roadshow" performs a high-energy rock show of greatest hits audiences know and love.

"Rockstar Roadshow" features Kerry Devine on vocals, harmonica and bagpipes. Devine is quickly becoming known as Chicagoland's tribute singer. Since forming his own multi-tribute LAVA Rock (Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Van Halen, Aerosmith) in 2012, Devine has been called upon to sing for Kashmir (Led Zeppelin), Tributosaurus (Journey, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath), Thrush (Rush) and was also a founding member of both Rok Brigade (Def Leppard) and Ratt Pakk (Ratt).

The multi-concert experience also features Chicago area guitarist, songwriter, session player, teacher and music director Lenny Vertucci on guitar and backing vocals. Vertucci was the guitarist/songwriter for the band Shock Box, which signed to Rock The Nation. He also performed with Nash Publishing at Tanglewood Studio as a songwriter/session player.

"Rockstar Roadshow" also features JET! on bass and backing vocals. A 20-year veteran of the Chicago music scene, he has toured the world, performing at theaters and arenas in 13 countries and 30 states. JET! has dozens of album credits, including international touring philanthropists Up with People, and his most recent release with the Chicago-based band Aeth3r.

Robert Behnke rounds out the "Rockstar Roadshow" lineup on the drums. Behnke has played in several original bands including Jupiter Blue, Egostatic, and Seventh Omen, with whom he toured nationally with recording artist W.A.S.P.

Tickets to "Rockstar Roadshow" start at $23 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





