REVOLUTION(S) Extends for a Second Time at The Goodman

The all-new punk/metal/hip-hop musical Revolution(s)—created by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello and Chicago’s Zayd Ayers Dohrn—has added six performances in a second extension in The Goodman's 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre.

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the world premiere is the first Centennial 25/26 Season Owen Theatre production. The cast includes Jackie Burns, Jakeim Hart, Michael Earvin Martin, Al’Jaleel McGhee, Aaron James McKenzie, Billy Rude and Alysia Velez. Check out photos of the production HERE!

Revolution(s) appears through November 22; second extension week performances include November 18 at 7:30pm, November 19 at 7:30pm, November 20 at 7:30pm, November 21 at 7:30pm and November 22 at 2pm and 7:30pm.

In Revolution(s), when soldier and aspiring musician Hampton Falk-Weems (Aaron James McKenzie) comes home from Afghanistan, he finds the South Side of Chicago is also occupied territory—and he’s accidentally joined the resistance. This all-new radical musical event from Tom Morello and Zayd Ayers Dohrn pulses with punk, hip-hop and metal, and celebrates the courage that inspires us—across generations—to demand a better world.