PrideArts Announces Four-Week Streaming International Queer Film Festival

PrideArts today announced a film festival of 29 films from eight countries that will stream online in four separate programs, each available online for one week.

The unusually diverse selection of films was chosen by a PrideArts panel that reviewed hundreds of submissions. The films explore a range of queer life topics in genres that range from comedy and drama to science fiction, Zoom dating, Star Trek fandom, and modern dance.

The 28 short films from eight different countries will be shown over three separate programs of approximately two hours per program, with each program streaming for one week.

The four-week festival will conclude with a weeklong streaming of BOY MEETS BOY, a new feature film by German filmmaker Daniel Sanchez Lopez that has earned acclaim in international festivals and is set to enjoy a theatrical release in Europe. Sanchez Lopez's film follows two young men - a Brit and a German - who meet online for sex, but who develop a deeper connection over one long night in Berlin.

Access to each program of shorts and to BOY MEETS BOY will be $12.00, which will grant viewing of the program or feature purchased for a full week - allowing audiences greater flexibility in viewing the films at their leisure. Tickets and more information will be available shortly at www.pridearts.org.