Pride Films and Plays Announces FL!P Fest: Four Nights of Funny Lesbian Plays

Pride Films and Plays announces its first FL!P Fest - four nights of staged readings of full-length funny lesbian plays. The plays, to be read one per night on three Tuesdays (October 29, November 5, November 12), and on Wednesday, November 13; will range from a warm and witty comedy exploring the trials of having a forbidden relationship in Hollywood, to a laugh out loud all-female farce, complete with fancy explosions. The festival is curated and directed by Sara BenBella, Jessica DeBolt, and Leah Geis. Curtain times are 7:30 pm each night.

The festival will open on Tuesday, October 29th , with LETHAL WOMAN, written by Heidi FitzGerald and directed by Jessica Debolt. A robbery at the art museum prompts venerated cop Taz to take on The Case of the Missing Cream Pitcher! Hijinks and a fair number of puns ensue as this farce winds its way to the shocking conclusion!



Next, on Tuesday, November 5th , will be THE QUEENS FOOL: A QUEER FAIRYTALE, written by Kathleen Grotzinger and directed by Sara BenBella. When the Queen, unable to fall asleep, sends for a fool to amuse her she is given more then she bargains for. A surprisingly heartfelt love story that balances; fantasy, gender, and Shakespeare. Come along and let The Fool take you on their journey.



The Tuesday, November 12th play is SAPPHIC SWITCHEROO, a night of scenes from classical comedies performed by all-female casts. Scenes will be taken from AS YOU LIKE IT, LYSISTRATA, SIR PATIENT FANCY, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, and TARTUFFE. Directing the scenes will be Leah Geis, Sara Benbella, and Jessica Debolt.



The final play of the FL!P Fest. on Wednesday, November 13th, will be MOVIE QUEENS, by Claudia Allen, and directed by Leah Geis. Former Hollywood starlets and secret lovers reunite 50 years after the height of their career to make their Broadway debut. Sharing the stage with their 1930's selves, this Chicago classic combines witty humor and heartfelt insights to reveal the triumphs and losses as well as progressions and stagnations this dynamic couple have seasoned over the past five decades.



Plays will be performed at 7:30pm each night in The Broadway, Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. All seats are $10.00. Tickets available soon by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com.





