Porchlight Young Professionals to Host A WICKED: FOR GOOD WATCH PARTY At The Davis Theater

Porchlight Music Theatre's Porchlight Young Professionals Associate Board will present the special event, Wicked: For Good Watch Party, Monday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Davis Theater. The watch party includes an exclusive screening of John Chu's sequel to “Wicked,” a live pre-show conversation/Q+A featuring Wicked cast veterans: the national tour's “Boq” Justin Brill and Broadway In Chicago's “Nessarose” Summer Naomi Interior and hosted by Porchlight Music Theatre's Artistic Director Michael Weber, a raffle of “Wicked: For Good”-themed items and guests are encouraged to come dressed in their Ozmopolitan best for a chance to win a costume contest. The event is sponsored by Annie Mitran Brennan and Matt Brennan, Jenny Poth, Lisa and Alex Villani-Gale and Madison Wakefield. Funds raised at this screening go to support Porchlight Music Theatre's artistic and educational programs.

ABOUT Justin Brill, special guest

Justin Brill is a performer, educator and director currently serving as the Head of BFA in Music Theatre program at Illinois Wesleyan University after teaching at Columbia College Chicago and San Diego State University. As a performer he has performed on Broadway (All Shook Up, Rent, High Fidelity), National Tours (Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Wicked) and throughout the Chicagoland area (Drury Lane, Marriott Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, TATC, The Beautiful City Project). As a director he has collaborated with Refuge Theatre Project, The Fireside Theatre, the 2022 virtual celebration of Shakespeare's birthday “TO BE” for Chicago Shakespeare and the upcoming SpongeBob Musical for The Marriott Theatre. He toured for over three years with the first national tour of Wicked alongside his wife, Shanna VanDerwerker, who was a swing and dance captain for the tour. During his time on tour, he performed the role of “Boq” more than 1200 times.

ABOUT Summer Naomi INTERIOR, special guest

Summer Naomi Interior spent 22 years as a professional music theatre actress, on both stage and screen, performing leading roles in such shows as Mary Poppins, Beauty & the Beast, Sweet Charity, Aida, The Light in the Piazza, Shrek, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and—of course—Wicked. She and her husband met while dancing together in a Chicago production of CATS, more than 10 years ago, and they currently live with their three little boys in Oswego. Interior now works as a writer and marketer. She is fully immersed in her favorite, and most challenging, role to date: Mama.