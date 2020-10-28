Porchlight Music Theatre Partners With Hershey Felder on A PARIS LOVE STORY

Hershey Felder Portrays Claude Debussy in the latest Live From Florence Performance.

Porchlight Music Theatre is proud to partner again with Hershey Felder Presents for their latest offering: Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy in A Paris Love Story - Live from Florence, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. CST.

Tickets for Felder's one-man show are $55 per household and are available for purchase at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. This production will benefit national US theatres and arts organizations including Porchlight Music Theatre. Tickets are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org and include the live broadcast and a week of extended "on-demand" viewing access to the recording (available one-hour after the live broadcast ends). The broadcast will also be available for latecomers to purchase through the week of "on demand" access. Viewing access for all ends Sunday, Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. CST.

A Paris Love Story is a very personal journey through the beloved city of Paris through the music of Claude Debussy ("Clair de Lune," Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune...) and how this music shaped a whole new world of color in sound. This new world of "musical impressionism" gave us the beginnings of what we have come to know as "Movie Music."

This Live from Florence production of A Paris Love Story is directed by Stefano Decarli and Felder and based on the stage plays directed by Trevor Hay. The production team includes Felder (production design); DeCarli Live Film Company (film production and live editing); Erik Carstensen (live broadcast and sound design production); Meghan Maiya (historical and biographical research); Isabelle Gerbe (costumes and hair) and Pierre Gerbe (scenic construction).

Ticket holders will receive their live stream link Friday, Nov. 20, via the email used to register for the event. The performance may be streamed from a smart TV, computer, smartphone or tablet.

