Porchlight Music Theatre Offers Spring 2021 Classes

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Saturday classes are available February 6 - May 1, 2021 with no class Saturday, April 3 and Sunday classes are February 7 - May 2, 2021 with no class Sunday, April 4.

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its 2021 spring classes for ages 7 - 17 years old with top Chicago teaching artists on music theatre fundamentals and skills, in-person or via Zoom.

The Education Department of Porchlight Music Theatre has classes for young actors to hone their singing, acting and dancing techniques in three age groups:

Broadway Basics for ages 7 - 10 years old

Musical Theatre Boot Camp for ages 11-13 years old and

Advanced Music Theatre Performance for students 14-17 years old.

Saturday classes are available February 6 - May 1, 2021 with no class Saturday, April 3 and Sunday classes are February 7 - May 2, 2021 with no class Sunday, April 4.

Classes will meet at the Menomonee Club Drucker Center, in small and socially distant classes or virtually through Zoom.

All students will share a virtual final performance with family and friends on the last day of class and each family will receive a copy of the performance. Registration is available now for classes at https://porchlightmusictheatre.org/

Financial aid is available by contacting Education Director Rebeccah Singer at rebeccah@porchlightmusictheatre.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You