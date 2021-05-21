Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Porchlight Music Theatre Brings BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD To North Shore Center For The Arts

The performance is held outdoors in the North Shore Center’s 31,000 sq-ft back parking lot.

May. 21, 2021  

Porchlight Music Theatre Brings BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD To North Shore Center For The Arts

Porchlight Music Theatre will announce its next outdoor performance, Broadway in your Backyard, directed by Michael Weber+ and music directed by Justin Akira Kono+, Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

This latest Porchlight performance joins New Faces Sing Broadway 1979, Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. as part of the Out Back Summer Sessions series presented by the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 N. Skokie Blvd., Skokie.

The performance is held outdoors in the North Shore Center's 31,000 sq-ft back parking lot. Ticket reservations are general admission and are sold to groups of two - six persons in the same accepted health safety bubble. Broadway in your Backyard begins Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. Groups are escorted to designated spots by the North Shore Center's staff beginning at 7 p.m. CDT. Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs with seating location based on date of purchase and at the full discretion of management.

Tickets are $35 and $45 per person, with group seating available for two - six people, and are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Groups who would like to be seated near each other may indicate this on the ticket order form or call the Porchlight box office when ordering tickets at 773.777.9884.

Broadway in your Backyard is 90 minutes of Broadway songs celebrating family, friends, community and inspiration. The four-person cast, to be announced, will perform with a live band and the performance includes projections highlighting the music selections.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Chicago Stories
Corn Stock Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Showcase Photo

Corn Stock Theatre Announces 2021 Summer Showcase

Congo Square Theatre And Sydney Chatman Receive Joyce Award For New Work Via August Wilson Photo

Congo Square Theatre And Sydney Chatman Receive Joyce Award For New Work Via August Wilson New Play Initiative

Cast Announced for PrideArts Virtual Reading of SHAKESPEARES R & J Photo

Cast Announced for PrideArts Virtual Reading of SHAKESPEARE'S R & J

The Theatre School at DePaul University Announces New Two-Year MFA Acting Program Photo

The Theatre School at DePaul University Announces New Two-Year MFA Acting Program


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand