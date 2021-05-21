Porchlight Music Theatre Brings BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD To North Shore Center For The Arts

Porchlight Music Theatre will announce its next outdoor performance, Broadway in your Backyard, directed by Michael Weber+ and music directed by Justin Akira Kono+, Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m.

This latest Porchlight performance joins New Faces Sing Broadway 1979, Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. as part of the Out Back Summer Sessions series presented by the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 N. Skokie Blvd., Skokie.

The performance is held outdoors in the North Shore Center's 31,000 sq-ft back parking lot. Ticket reservations are general admission and are sold to groups of two - six persons in the same accepted health safety bubble. Broadway in your Backyard begins Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. Groups are escorted to designated spots by the North Shore Center's staff beginning at 7 p.m. CDT. Patrons are asked to bring their own chairs with seating location based on date of purchase and at the full discretion of management.

Tickets are $35 and $45 per person, with group seating available for two - six people, and are now on sale at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. Groups who would like to be seated near each other may indicate this on the ticket order form or call the Porchlight box office when ordering tickets at 773.777.9884.

Broadway in your Backyard is 90 minutes of Broadway songs celebrating family, friends, community and inspiration. The four-person cast, to be announced, will perform with a live band and the performance includes projections highlighting the music selections.