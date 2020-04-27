PlayMakers Laboratory Postpones THAT'S QUEER, GRANDMA

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, PlayMakers Laboratory announced today it will postpone its upcoming Pride Month revue That's Queer, Grandma, originally scheduled for Monday, June 22 & Monday, June 29, 2020 at 8 pm at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. The production will be rescheduled at a later date.

About PlayMakers Laboratory

Since PlayMakers Laboratory's inception in 1997 as Barrel of Monkeys, its teaching artists have served more than 60 Chicago Public Schools. Over 15,000 elementary school students have participated in the PlayMakers programs, which aim to build students' writing skills, improve self-esteem, and instill confidence in their ideas and abilities.

PlayMakers Laboratory is sponsored in part by Wintrust Financial, Allscripts, Inc., Ernst and Young and Punchkick Interactive. It receives generous support from the Illinois Arts Council Agency; the National Endowment for the Arts; a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events; the Chicago Community Trust; Crown Family Philanthropies; Alphawood Foundation of Chicago; the Maurice R. and Meta G. Gross Foundation; Polk Bros Foundation; the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation; the Robert and Isabelle Bass Foundation, Inc.; The Saints; The Topfer Family Foundation, and many other generous individuals and foundations.





