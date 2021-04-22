Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre to Stream All-Female Production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS

Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, comprised and run by students from Millikin University, will stream a gender-bent production of The Last Five Years April 23-April 25.

"Pipe Dreams is offering three casts for this show: the Diamond cast, the Sapphire cast, and the Ruby cast. For the Sapphire and Ruby cast, we have given the show a twist by genderbending one of the characters," according to their site.

Cathy will be played by Grace Newton and Jamie will be played by Kelsey Crotz.

Jason Robert Brown's contemporary musical THE LAST FIVE YEARS tells the emotionally powerful story of two twenty-something New Yorkers who dive head first into a marriage fueled by the optimism that comes with finding the one. But in a city where professional and personal passions collide and only the strongest relationships survive, navigating the waters of love and matrimony can sometimes prove too much. Funny, honest and intimate, with an exuberantly romantic score, THE LAST FIVE YEARS takes a bold look at one young couple's hope that love endures the test of time.