Pianist Susan Merdinger And The Sheridan Solisti to Perform Concert at Sheridan Music Studio

Pianist Susan Merdinger and The Sheridan Solisti will be in concert on July 24 @ 5 PM and 7 PM CDT at Sheridan Music Studio, Suite 908 in the Fine Arts Building at 410 S. Michigan Ave, in Chicago, IL, as part of their Music with a View performance series.

The July 24 programs will feature three duos (Brahms, Sarasate, and Ravel) to highlight each string soloist, and will conclude with Schumann's Piano Quartet. Susan will be joined by prize-winning, internationally-acclaimed soloists violinist Violetta Todorova, violist Sarah Greene and cellist Nazar Dzhuryn.

The events will be performed live and virtually on IN.LIVE. Live performance and virtual tickets can purchased at https://in.live/event/details/Sx0k7h5xMj.

Steinway Artist Susan Merdinger has been internationally acclaimed for her performances, and is particularly noted for her recordings of Schumann, Brahms, and Beethoven. Among her many honors, Merdinger is an Honored Artist of The American Prize, (having won several top prizes in the professional divisions of the Chamber Music, Piano Concerto and American Music categories), a two-time First Prize Winner of the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition in Professional Solo and Duo Piano, two-time Gold Medalist of the Global Music Awards, Winner of the Dewar's Young Artists Award in Music and Winner of the Artists International Young Musicians Competition.

Merdinger's live performances and recordings have been broadcast worldwide on WQXR, WFMT, BRT-3 (Belgian National Radio), NPR and BBC Television. Merdinger received her formal education at Yale University, the Yale School of Music, and the Manhattan School of Music. She is on the Faculty of Summit Music Festival in New York, and is Founder and Artistic Director of Sheridan Music Studio, where she curates two distinguished concert series, Music with a View and Blue Skies Concerts. She also serves as an Artistic Advisor to IN.LIVE. Her website is at https://www.susanmerdingerpianist.com/.