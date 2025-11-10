Photos: Wild Door Theater's SMOKEFALL Now Playing at Theater Wit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wild Door Theater has launched its inaugural production, Smokefall, now playing through December 21, by Noah Haidle and directed by Andrew Gallant, at Theater Wit. See photos here!

Performed in the round for an intimate and immersive audience experience, Smokefall marks Wild Door Theater’s debut, signaling the company’s mission to create bold, heartfelt work that bridges theatrical imagination and emotional truth.

Blending magical realism with aching humanity, Smokefall unfolds inside a crumbling Midwestern home where three generations navigate love, loss and the passage of time. Talking fetuses debate existence, a father vanishes and an apple tree grows through the home — all in a poetic meditation on how families fracture, endure and find grace in the ordinary.

Smokefall defies easy categorization: part family drama, part philosophical meditation and part surreal dreamscape. As Violet prepares to bring twin boys into the world, unseen forces swirl around her—the past and future, birth and decay, love and loss. With scenes shifting between heartbreak and humor, Smokefall explores what it means to begin again even when everything seems to fall apart.

The cast of Smokefall includes Isabella Isherwood (she/her, ensemble); Lucky Star (he/they, ensemble); Vilmarie Rosario (she/her, ensemble); Richard Schumacher (he/him, ensemble); Andrew Gallant (he/him, ensemble), Lauren Secrest (she/her, understudy); Katie Hope Noble (she/her, understudy) and Noah Moulton (he/him, understudy).

Photo credit: Joe Mazza/brave lux

Lucky Star and Andrew Gallant

Vilmarie Rosario

Lucky Star and Richard Schumacher

Richard Schumacher and Isabella Isherwood

Isabella Isherwood

Andrew Gallant, Isabella Isherwood, and Vilmarie Rosario

Lucky Star, Vilmarie Rosario, Andrew Gallant, Isabella Isherwood and Richard Schumacher