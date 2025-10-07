 tracker
Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala

Event honored Kevin Iega Jeff and Julie Nakagawa; raised $141,000 to support dance programs across Chicago.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
See Chicago Dance hosted more than 270 guests for its BOLD IMPACT 20th Anniversary Gala, celebrating two decades of championing Chicago’s vibrant dance community. The event took place on Tuesday, September 30 at Venue West, 221 N. Paulina Street. See photos of the event.

The gala was co-chaired by Mashaune Hardy and Vin Reed, with NBC5’s Lexi Sutter serving as host. The evening featured performances by DanceWorks Chicago and Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, a seated dinner, paddle raise, raffle, and special tributes to two of Chicago’s leading dance figures.

The See Chicago Dance Legacy Award was presented to Kevin Iega Jeff, co-founder of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, choreographer, educator, and cultural leader whose decades-long career has shaped the city’s artistic identity.

The Distinguished Service to the Dance Field Award went to Julie Nakagawa, co-founder and artistic director of DanceWorks Chicago and former director of Hubbard Street 2, honored for her mentorship of emerging artists and lifelong dedication to building inclusive creative spaces.

Original artworks for the awards were commissioned through Diasporal Rhythms, created by Nigerian artist Dr. Bolaji Ogunwo and coordinated by Faye Edwards of Faie Afrikan Art Gallery in Bronzeville.

The evening raised $141,000 to support See Chicago Dance’s programs and initiatives, including $41,000 from a paddle raise supporting the maintenance and expansion of SeeChicagoDance.com, which promotes more than 400 Chicago dance artists and organizations.

Executive Director Julia Mayer welcomed attendees and reflected on two decades of service, emphasizing the importance of sustaining visibility and opportunity for dance artists across the city.

Board President Jorge Perez and Vice President Amanda Banks helped lead the fundraising efforts, announcing Banks will succeed Perez as board president at the end of his term in December.

Founded in 2005 by Carol Fox and Niki Morrison of Carol Fox & Associates, See Chicago Dance supports the city’s dance ecosystem through advocacy, community engagement, and professional development. The organization continues to serve as a hub for audiences and artists through its online listings, marketing resources, and events.

For more information on programs, performances, and upcoming initiatives, visit SeeChicagoDance.com.

Photo Credit: Ricardo Adame Photography

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
2025 Legacy Award Honore Kevin Iega Jeff with 2025 Event Co-chair, Mashaune Hardy

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
2025 Event Co-chair Vin Reed and Marc Macaranas

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
2025 Gala Host NBC5 Chicago's Lexi Sutter

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
2025 Event Co-chair Vin Reed

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
Marc Macaranas

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
See Chicago Dance Executive Director Julia Mayer

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
:2025 Legacy Award Honoree Kevin Iega Jeff

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
DanceWorks Chicago

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
DanceWorks Chicago

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
Chelsea Hoy, Dawn Stanislaw, Bradlee Lathon, Amanda Banks, Julia Mayer, Ladonna Freidheim, Jorge Pérez, Kia S. Smith, Debra Bernstein-Siegel and Danielle Pender

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
Kennedy Ward, Solomon Bowser and Julia Mayer

Photos: See Chicago Dance Celebrates 20 Years With Bold Impact Anniversary Gala
Mashaune Hardy


