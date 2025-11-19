Photos: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING At Chicago Shakespeare Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has released first-look production photography for Much Ado About Nothing, now playing through December 21. Images from the production are available to accompany coverage of the staging in the company’s Jentes Family Courtyard Theater.

The production, directed by Selina Cadell, presents Shakespeare’s comedy centered on Beatrice and Benedick, two characters committed to independence and determined to avoid romantic entanglements. Their encounters unfold in a Sicilian setting where verbal sparring, miscommunication, and shifting alliances shape the story. The staging situates the play within the atmosphere of an Italian countryside holiday, framed by Shakespeare’s language and Cadell’s interpretation of the text.

Deborah Hay appears as Beatrice, returning to Chicago Shakespeare following her performances in As You Like It and The School for Lies, with additional credits spanning nine seasons at the Shaw Festival and seven seasons at the Stratford Festival. Mark Bedard performs the role of Benedick, returning after appearances in All’s Well That Ends Well and Richard III. The ensemble also features Debo Balogun, Joey Chelius, Sean Fortunato, Kevin Gudahl, Suzanne Hannau, Erik Hellman, Colin Huerta, Samuel B. Jackson, Mi Kang, Jaylon Muchison, Felicia Oduh, Yona Moises Olivares, Jeff Parker, and Tiffany Scott.

Artistic Director Edward Hall noted, “Much Ado About Nothing is a wonderfully well-rounded, mature, romantic story which embraces all the ridiculous ups and downs of our own behavior when we're in the throes of deep feeling. It also offers some of Shakespeare’s wittiest prose and most dazzling language. A truly warm and inviting treat for audiences during the holiday season.”

Director Selina Cadell added, “In a turbulent world, where charm turns on a dime to hot-headed decisions and disproven assumptions, Much Ado About Nothing is a play for our times, reflecting the tangles of a powerful patriarchy and the wrongful accusations made when power and reputation take precedent over listening and truth. Shakespeare balances this tragic lens with comedy and compassion, as Beatrice and Benedick guide themselves and us through the obstacles that can thwart enduring love.”

The company’s full cast brings experience from Chicago Shakespeare and stages beyond. Debo Balogun’s credits include Richard III and Measure for Measure at CST. Joey Chelius most recently appeared in Sunny Afternoon. Sean Fortunato has performed in productions including Henry V and Richard III. Kevin Gudahl has credits at CST including The Comedy of Errors, Measure for Measure, and As You Like It. Suzanne Hannau has appeared in The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale. Erik Hellman’s credits include Richard III and The Madness of George III. Colin Huerta makes his CST debut with previous work at The Colony Theatre, Jackalope Theater, and DePaul University. Samuel B. Jackson also makes his debut following appearances at Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, and Black Ensemble Theatre. Mi Kang joins CST after performances at Goodman Theatre, Lookingglass Theatre, and TimeLine Theatre. Jaylon Muchison has performed in Short Shakespeare! A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Henry V. Felicia Oduh has performed in Short Shakespeare! Romeo and Juliet and Measure for Measure. Yona Moises Olivares makes their CST debut with credits at Steppenwolf Theatre, About Face Theatre, and Remy Bumppo. Jeff Parker has appeared in The Lord of the Rings: A Musical Tale, As You Like It, and The King’s Speech. Tiffany Scott’s CST credits include The King’s Speech and Sense and Sensibility.

Selina Cadell’s directing credits include Hamlet with Eddie Izzard at Chicago Shakespeare, as well as Great Expectations, Love for Love with the Royal Shakespeare Company, The Life I Lead in the West End, The Double Dealer at the Orange Tree, The Rivals at the Arcola, and The Way of the World and The Rake’s Progress at Wilton’s. As an actor, her stage work includes Top Girls, Stanley, The Madness of King George, Twelfth Night, and The Cherry Orchard, along with appearances in A Monster Calls in London. Her television credits include Midsomer Murders, Queens of Mystery, Poirot, and Doc Martin. Cadell is also co-founder of OperaGlass Works with Eliza Thompson, which recently released a filmed version of La Traviata.

The creative team includes Amber Mak as movement director, Tom Piper as scenic and costume designer, Jason Lynch as lighting designer, Nicholas Pope as sound designer, Eliza Thompson as composer, Bob Mason as casting director, Nathan Allen as associate director, Max Fabian as fight and intimacy director, Andrei Borges as associate lighting director, Karina Patel as dramaturg, Jinni Pike as production stage manager, Katrina Herrmann as assistant stage manager, and Tuesday Thacker as production assistant.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

The Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

The Cast of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING