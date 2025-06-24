Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Summer Place Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look of Summer Place Theatre's production of "Little Shop of Horrors", now playing until June 29th at Naperville Central High School Auditorium. Check out photos from the show.

The production is directed and choreographed by Jake Ganzer, Music Directed by Ali Kordelewski, Produced by Matt Whalen.

The Production Staff also includes Adam Milne (Production Manager), Barry Norton (Scenic Desinger/Scenic Artist), Alyson Meyers (Costume Designer), Han Murphy (Lighting Designer), Jeremy Lyon (Sound Designer), Roxanne Bakir (Stage Manager), Lilly West (Assistant Stage Manager), Patty Meier (Props Designer), Alec Siegel (Photography), Andrew Van Durme (Master Carpenter).

The cast includes: Nicholas Miesuk (Seymour Krelborn), Amy Jackson (Audrey), Ken Kaden (Mr. Mushnik), Geon Ruffin (Orin Scrivello, DDS), Eliseo Martinez (Voice of Audrey II), Mark Serratore (Audrey II Puppeteer), Anaya Evans (Crystal), Autumn Dunn (Ronette), Zanneta Kubajak (Chiffon), Katie Baumgartner (Customer / Ensemble), Christina Peck (Interviewer / Ensemble), Sal Seno (Mr. Bernstein / Ensemble), Laura McElligott (Mrs. Luce / Ensemble), Collin Mallers (Skip Snip / Ensemble), Rick Love (Wino / Ensemble), Paige Kalantzis (Ensemble), Daniel Sarmiento (Ensemble), Mary Kate Temple (Ensemble), CeCi Wynne (Ensemble), Nick Baumgartner (Swing / Ensemble), Abby Hofmeister (Swing / Ensemble).

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.

Content Warning: This production contains mature language and themes, the use of a prop gun, gunshot sound effects, stage blood and physical violence, including a scene depicting domestic abuse. Because this list is not comprehensive and content sensitivities vary from person to person, we encourage you to call the Box Office to determine if this production is suitable for you and your party.

Tickets are $25 for Adults, $20 for students and seniors. Box Office and the Lobby opens 1 hour before the performance, House opens 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance. Tickets available at Summerplacetheatre.org/tickets or at the door

Photo Credit: Summer Place Theatre



Nicholas Miesuk and Amy Jackson

Geon Ruffin

Nicholas Miesuk

Geon Ruffin

Amy Jackson

Nicholas Miesuk, Autumn Dunn, Zanneta Kubajak, Anaya Evans

Ken Kaden, Anaya Evans, Nicholas Miesuk, Autumn Dunn, Zanneta Kubajak

Little Shop of Horrors

Nicholas Miesuk and Amy Jackson

Zanneta Kubajak, Anaya Evans, Autumn Dunn

Comments