Photos: LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL At Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works’ Legally Blonde: The Musical, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, is now playing through December 29. See photos of the production.

Legally Blonde: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach, is directed by Mandy Modic, choreographed by Mollyanne Nunn and music directed by Linda Madonia.

This much fun should be illegal! Legally Blonde: The Musical, based on the cult classic film, shares the story of Elle Woods and her faithful pup, Bruiser on their journey from Southern California roots to the hallowed halls of Harvard Law School. Join Elle as she learns life’s important lessons on the subjects of love, friendship, the law and self-respect.

The cast of Legally Blonde: The Musical includes, in alphabetical order: Eric Amundson (ensemble/U/S Emmett); Lanja Andriamihaja (Kate/ensemble); Michael Davis Arnold (Chad/Dewey/ensemble); Kiana Beverly (ensemble); Sabrina Bowen (ensemble trio); Claire Campbell (ensemble/dance captain); Crystal Claros (any with respect, Vivienne Kensington); Connor Crumley (ensemble/swing); Riley Dominiak (Mom/ensemble/U/S Vivienne); Isaiah Engram (Kyle/ensemble); Lili Galluzo (sChutney/U/S Trio); Amanda Handegan (Brooke Wyndam); Ibrahim Khan (Sandeep/ensemble); Will Leonard (Elle’s Dad/ensemble/U/S Professor Callahan/U/SKyle); Víctor López (Carlos/ensemble); Andrew Lund (swing); Matthew Millin (ensemble); David Moreland (Emmett Forrest); Khaki Pixley (Paulette Buonufonte); Daniel Rausch (Warner Huntington III); Madison Jaffe-Richter (ensemble/U/S Elle); Connor Ripperger (Aaron/ensemble/U/S Warner); Selena Robinson (ensemble trio); Morgan Schoenecker (ensemble trio/U/S Brooke); Kayla Shipman (Elle Woods); Ava Stovall (Enid/ensemble/U/S Paulette); Alex Villaseñor (Nikos/ensemble/U/S Carlos); Korey White (Professor Callahan) with Kandi (Bruiser, Sacha Chen) and Nosi (Rufus, Desi Lynne Thorne and Evan Thorne).

Legally Blonde: The Musical’s creative team is Mandy Modic (director); Mollyanne Nunn (choreographer); Linda Madonia (music director); Amber Wuttke (fight/intimacy choreographer); Kathy Logelin (dialect coach); Liv Meinders (stage manager); Olive Ferguson (assistant stage manager); Shane Cinal (scenic designer); Ab Rieve (props designer); Kristen Brinati (costume designer); Reve Smith (wardrobe head); Alice Salazar (hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Melanie Saso (hair/wig/makeup co-designer); Chelsea Lynn (lighting designer); Riley Woods (ME and board programmer); Matthew R. Chase (sound designer); Forrest Gregor (production sound engineer); Andersonville Scenic Studios (scene shop); Chris Chase (production manager); Justin Akira Kono (electronic music design); Katie Meine (company manager); Kiana Beverly (non-equity deputy) and Claire Campbell (dance captain).

Original Broadway orchestrations for Legally Blonde: The Musical by Linda Madonia (conductor/keyboard 1); Kevin Disch (keyboard 2); Eugene Dizon (keyboard 3); Alison Tatum (violin); Cara Strauss (reed 1); Jonathan Golko (reed 2); Chuck Parrish (trumpet 1); Gregory Strauss (trumpet 2); Matt Flanagan (trombone); Michael Lockler (guitar); Eric Von Holst (bass); Justin Akira Kono (drums) and Tina Laughlin (percussion).

The performance schedule includes Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with an additional performance on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $19.50 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Group discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more by contacting 847.920.5360.

