Photos: Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS at the Paramount Theatre

The production runs November 12, 2025 through January 11, 2026.
If your family is dreaming of a White Christmas, may your days be merry and bright, because Paramount Theatre is, too.
Nostalgia, pageantry and spectacle come to life in Irving Berlin’s White Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. The most iconic holiday musical of all time is the next in Paramount’s 14th Broadway Series, running November 12, 2025 through January 11, 2026. Opening Night is Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m.
Based on the classic 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this two-time Tony Award nominated musical is a family favorite that brings generations together to celebrate the magic of the holidays.
