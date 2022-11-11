Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE

Malapert Love will play November 5 – December 11, 2022 at The Den Theatre’s Upstairs Mainstage.

Nov. 11, 2022  

The Artistic Home is presenting the world premiere of Siah Berlatsky's Shakespeare-inspired, gender-bending romantic comedy Malapert Love, developed as part of the company's Summer on the Patio series. Directed by ensemble member Julian Hester*, Malapert Love will play November 5 - December 11, 2022 at The Den Theatre's Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. The press opening is Thursday, November 10 at 8 pm

The cast includes ensemble members Karla Corona*, Ernest Henton* and Frank Nall* with Grant Carriker, Declan Collins, Emilie Rose Danno, Xela Rosas, Luke Steadman and Jenna Steege Ramey.

Malapert Love is a modern response to the tropes, style and structure of Shakespeare's comedies. It follows the tangled and farcical action of a group of people who have all fallen in love with the wrong person.

The production team includes Kevin Hagan+ (Scenic Designer) Mary Nora Wolf and Russell Yost (Costume Design), Mike McShane (Lighting Design), Petter Wahlback+ (Sound Designer), Randy Rozler (Properties Design), David Blixt (Fight Choreography), Symonne Still (Assistant Director), Tom McNelis (Technical Director), Rebecca Gilman (Stage Manager) and Fernando Juarez (Assistant Stage Manager).

 

Photo credit: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
(center) Jenna Steege Ramey with (clockwise from lower left) Emilie Rose Danno, Declan Collins, Karla Corona, Frank Nall, Grant Carriker and Ernest Henton

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Declan Collins and Grant Carriker

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Emilie Rose Danno and Declan Collins

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Karla Corona and Ernest Henton

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Jenna Steege Ramey and Karla Corona

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Jenna Steege Ramey and Frank Nall

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Declan Collins and Grant Carriker

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Declan Collins and Emilie Rose Danno

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Luke Steadman and Xela Rosas

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Jenna Steege Ramey and Frank Nall

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Ernest Henton

 




Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL
What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL?
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at TimeLine Theatre Company Photo
Review: TROUBLE IN MIND at TimeLine Theatre Company
What did our critic think of TROUBLE IN MIND at TimeLine Theatre Company? TROUBLE IN MIND is a blistering portrait of racial and gender politics on Broadway.
Porchlight Music Theatres Spring 2023 Youth Classes Open For Registration November 14 Photo
Porchlight Music Theatre's Spring 2023 Youth Classes Open For Registration November 14
Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department has announced the return of its Youth Classes this spring, February 12 - May 7, 2023 with classes going on sale Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
Refracted Theatre Co. Presents REFRACTION LAB SHOWCASE This December Photo
Refracted Theatre Co. Presents REFRACTION LAB SHOWCASE This December
Refracted Theatre Company will present its 2022 RefrAction Lab Showcase, featuring excerpts from five new works developed during its eight-month playwriting lab for emerging Chicago playwrights.

More Hot Stories For You


Porchlight Music Theatre's Spring 2023 Youth Classes Open For Registration November 14Porchlight Music Theatre's Spring 2023 Youth Classes Open For Registration November 14
November 11, 2022

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department has announced the return of its Youth Classes this spring, February 12 - May 7, 2023 with classes going on sale Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.
Refracted Theatre Co. Presents REFRACTION LAB SHOWCASE This DecemberRefracted Theatre Co. Presents REFRACTION LAB SHOWCASE This December
November 11, 2022

Refracted Theatre Company will present its 2022 RefrAction Lab Showcase, featuring excerpts from five new works developed during its eight-month playwriting lab for emerging Chicago playwrights.
Filament Theatre's Hit Immersive Fort-Building Experience Is Back For Kids And Adults, November 19- January 8Filament Theatre's Hit Immersive Fort-Building Experience Is Back For Kids And Adults, November 19- January 8
November 10, 2022

Chicago's Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park) returns with its hit immersive play experience for families FORTS: Build Your Own Adventure, in which Filament transforms into a play space for children and parents to build new worlds using cardboard boxes, sheets, clothespins and more, November 19, 2022 – January 8, 2023.
Teatro Vista Welcomes Five New Board MembersTeatro Vista Welcomes Five New Board Members
November 10, 2022

Teatro Vista has announced the appointment of five new board members, expanding support, oversight and important new visibility for Chicago’s only Equity-affiliated Latine theater company.
Comedian Shuler King to Perform at The Den Theatre in February 2023Comedian Shuler King to Perform at The Den Theatre in February 2023
November 10, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Shuler King for four stand-up performances on February 10 & 11, 2023 on The Heath Mainstage.