Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE

The Artistic Home is presenting the world premiere of Siah Berlatsky's Shakespeare-inspired, gender-bending romantic comedy Malapert Love, developed as part of the company's Summer on the Patio series. Directed by ensemble member Julian Hester*, Malapert Love will play November 5 - December 11, 2022 at The Den Theatre's Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. The press opening is Thursday, November 10 at 8 pm

The cast includes ensemble members Karla Corona*, Ernest Henton* and Frank Nall* with Grant Carriker, Declan Collins, Emilie Rose Danno, Xela Rosas, Luke Steadman and Jenna Steege Ramey.

Malapert Love is a modern response to the tropes, style and structure of Shakespeare's comedies. It follows the tangled and farcical action of a group of people who have all fallen in love with the wrong person.

The production team includes Kevin Hagan+ (Scenic Designer) Mary Nora Wolf and Russell Yost (Costume Design), Mike McShane (Lighting Design), Petter Wahlback+ (Sound Designer), Randy Rozler (Properties Design), David Blixt (Fight Choreography), Symonne Still (Assistant Director), Tom McNelis (Technical Director), Rebecca Gilman (Stage Manager) and Fernando Juarez (Assistant Stage Manager).

Photo credit: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux