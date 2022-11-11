Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of The Artistic Home's MALAPERT LOVE
Malapert Love will play November 5 – December 11, 2022 at The Den Theatre’s Upstairs Mainstage.
The Artistic Home is presenting the world premiere of Siah Berlatsky's Shakespeare-inspired, gender-bending romantic comedy Malapert Love, developed as part of the company's Summer on the Patio series. Directed by ensemble member Julian Hester*, Malapert Love will play November 5 - December 11, 2022 at The Den Theatre's Upstairs Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. The press opening is Thursday, November 10 at 8 pm
The cast includes ensemble members Karla Corona*, Ernest Henton* and Frank Nall* with Grant Carriker, Declan Collins, Emilie Rose Danno, Xela Rosas, Luke Steadman and Jenna Steege Ramey.
Malapert Love is a modern response to the tropes, style and structure of Shakespeare's comedies. It follows the tangled and farcical action of a group of people who have all fallen in love with the wrong person.
The production team includes Kevin Hagan+ (Scenic Designer) Mary Nora Wolf and Russell Yost (Costume Design), Mike McShane (Lighting Design), Petter Wahlback+ (Sound Designer), Randy Rozler (Properties Design), David Blixt (Fight Choreography), Symonne Still (Assistant Director), Tom McNelis (Technical Director), Rebecca Gilman (Stage Manager) and Fernando Juarez (Assistant Stage Manager).
Photo credit: Joe Mazza/Brave Lux
(center) Jenna Steege Ramey with (clockwise from lower left) Emilie Rose Danno, Declan Collins, Karla Corona, Frank Nall, Grant Carriker and Ernest Henton
Declan Collins and Grant Carriker
Emilie Rose Danno and Declan Collins
Karla Corona and Ernest Henton
Jenna Steege Ramey and Karla Corona
Jenna Steege Ramey and Frank Nall
Declan Collins and Grant Carriker
Declan Collins and Emilie Rose Danno
Luke Steadman and Xela Rosas
Jenna Steege Ramey and Frank Nall
Ernest Henton