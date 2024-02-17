Photos: First Look at The Factory Theater's PARTY AT THE PANTHEON

The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St., has released production photos for The Factory's 28th season, Party at the Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy, opening tonight February 16 at 8 p.m. The production runs through March 23 and was written by Michael Jones and directed by Kamille Dawkins.

Orpheus is still big mad after his girlfriend, Eurydice, died. It wasn't his fault. Good thing his friend, Dionysus, can throw a sick party. Hopefully Sisyphus can keep these two on speaking terms long enough for the disco ball to drop. Now all they gotta do is find some food, some drink, and some music for this thing. Peep them and a cast of characters straight out of English Class, in this modern take on the ancient classics.

The Party at the Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy cast includes Jamaque Newberry (Orpheus); Malachi Marrero (Dionysus); Donovan Mullings (Sisyphus); Tierra Matthews (Chorus #1); Tateonna Thompson (Chorus #2/Dionysus u/s); Matt Chester (Chorus #3); Garrett Wiegel (Chorus #4); William Brown (Orpheus u/s/Chorus #3 u/s); Reginald Hemphill (Sisyphus u/s); Azi Akpan (Chorus #1 u/s); Blythe Inanna (Chorus #2 u/s) and Ethan Carlson (Chorus #4 u/s).

The Party at the Pantheon: A Modern Greek Stoner Comedy team includes Michael Jones~ (playwright); Kamille Dawkins (Director); Melissa Golden (Assistant Director); Alisa Resnick (Stage Manager); Shelby Burgus (Production Manager); Rose Johnson (Scenic Design); Cat Davis (Light Design); Isaac Mandel (Sound Design); Henry Bender (Props Design); Jill Frederickson (Puppets) and Carl Herzog (Tech Director).

Michael Jones is a proud ensemble member of the Factory Theater. Originally from New Orleans, Michael has been a Chicago resident for ten years. Michael loves spending his free time playing board games and watching wrestling, and takes major influences from the plays of Annie Baker, the cartoons of the 2010's, and his wacky loving family. Party at the Pantheon is his Factory playwriting debut.

Kamille Dawkins is a Chicago based theater artist and the Executive Artistic Director of Strawdog Theatre Company. Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Dawkins moved to Chicago in 2016 after completing their nine month Emerging Professional Residency at The Milwaukee Repertory Theater. Since moving to Chicago, Dawkins has worked at a plethora of Chicago theaters as an actor, musician, singer and director. This is their first time working at Factory Theater, despite watching their shows, being friends with Factory company members and being married to the Executive Director.

For 30 years, the Factory has created its shows from scratch, doing exactly the kind of theater they wanted to do. From writing workshops to the closing night bash, Factory shows are a unique experience that fits its exacting standards: original, bold, and full-tilt. Its shameless ensemble are ambassadors of a good time, making certain that Chicago remains heartily entertained.