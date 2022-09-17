Photos: First Look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte, and More

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present the North American premiere of a bold new production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, September 17 to October 7, 2022.

This widely celebrated production by director Barrie Kosky is supported by a massive ensemble of nearly 100 musical and dramatic artists, paving the way for audiences to enjoy another daringly unique musical theater experience that has become a Lyric signature. The Lyric Opera Orchestra is conducted by acclaimed conductor Kimberly Grigsby, and leading the cast are Broadway stalwarts Steven Skybell and Debbie Gravitte as Tevye and Golde.



While Fiddler on the Roof has always explored themes of tradition, family, and love, Kosky's direction offers an even closer look into how communities like Anatevka are still struggling in today's world. Kosky is revered around the globe for his innovative and creative stagecraft, and audiences can look forward to many moments of breathtaking theatricality in this production.



Fiddler on the Roof runs for 11 performances only through October 7. Audiences are invited to experience this Broadway classic on a musical and theatrical scale only Lyric Opera of Chicago can offer.

