Photos: First Look at Lyric Opera of Chicago's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF with Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte, and More

The production runs through October 7th.

Sep. 17, 2022  

Lyric Opera of Chicago will present the North American premiere of a bold new production of the classic musical Fiddler on the Roof, September 17 to October 7, 2022.

Check out photos from the production below!

This widely celebrated production by director Barrie Kosky is supported by a massive ensemble of nearly 100 musical and dramatic artists, paving the way for audiences to enjoy another daringly unique musical theater experience that has become a Lyric signature. The Lyric Opera Orchestra is conducted by acclaimed conductor Kimberly Grigsby, and leading the cast are Broadway stalwarts Steven Skybell and Debbie Gravitte as Tevye and Golde.

While Fiddler on the Roof has always explored themes of tradition, family, and love, Kosky's direction offers an even closer look into how communities like Anatevka are still struggling in today's world. Kosky is revered around the globe for his innovative and creative stagecraft, and audiences can look forward to many moments of breathtaking theatricality in this production.

Fiddler on the Roof runs for 11 performances only through October 7. Audiences are invited to experience this Broadway classic on a musical and theatrical scale only Lyric Opera of Chicago can offer.

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Maya Jacobson, Austen Bohmer, Lauren Marcus

Steven Skybell

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Steven Skybell, Drake Wunderlich

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Debbie Gravitte, Steven Skybell

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Steven Skybell, Drake Wunderlich

Debbie Gravitte, Lauren Marcus

Joy Hermalyn, Debbie Gravitte

Maya Jacobson, Lauren Marcus, and Austen Bohmer

Maya Jacobson, Lauren Marcus, and Austen Bohmer

Steven Skybell

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

David Benoit, Steven Skybell

David Benoit, Steven Skybell

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Steven Skybell, Drake Wunderlich

Steven Skybell, Drake Wunderlich

Steven Skybell, Drake Wunderlich

Drew Reddington, Lauren Marcus

Debbie Gravitte, Steven Skybell

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Company of Fiddler on the Roof

Steven Skybell, Drake Wunderlich

Adam Kaplan, Austen Bohmer

Debbie Gravitte, Steven Skybell

Steven Skybell

Bill McGough

Omi Lichtenstein, Liliana Renteria, Steven Skybell, Debbie Gravitte

About Lyric

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to redefining what it means to experience great opera. The company is driven to deliver consistently excellent artistry through innovative, relevant, celebratory programming that engages and energizes new and traditional audiences.

Under the leadership of General Director, President & CEO Anthony Freud, Music Director Enrique Mazzola, and Special Projects Advisor Renée Fleming, Lyric is dedicated to reflecting, and drawing strength from, the diversity of Chicago. Lyric offers, through innovation, collaboration, and evolving learning opportunities, ever-more exciting, accessible, and thought-provoking audience and community experiences. We also stand committed to training the artists of the future, through The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center; and to becoming increasingly diverse across our audiences, staff, programming, and artists-magnifying the welcoming pull of our art form, our company, and our city.

Through the timeless power of voice, the splendor of a great orchestra and chorus, theater, dance, design, and truly magnificent stagecraft, Lyric is devoted to immersing audiences in worlds both familiar and unexpected, creating shared experiences that resonate long after the curtain comes down.


