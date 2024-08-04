Photos: First Floor Theatre's IN HIS HANDS at The Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago’s First Floor Theater has released images of its Chicago Premiere production of the award-winning IN HIS HANDS, running August 4 - 24, 2024 at The Den Theatre’s Crosby stage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets ($5 - $35) on sale now at www.thedentheatre.com.

Check out photos below!

This is a list of things Christian believes in: logic, banana Laffy Taffy, video games, and Daniel. This is a list of things Christian doesn't believe in: caffeine, alcohol, monogamy, and God. Daniel, a Mario Kart wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor, is falling for Christian. But as these men explore the potential of their new relationship, voices from Christian's past threaten to overpower the connection they share - with one another, and something bigger than themselves.

The cast includes Alex Benito Rodriguez (Christian), Yuchi Chiu (Daniel), Matt Klingler (The Father), and Matt Martin (The Therapist), with understudies Josh Zambrano (Christian/Daniel u/s) and Daniel Vaughn Manasia (The Father/The Therapist u/s).

The production team features Oswald Avile (Stage Manager), Emily Brooks (Assistant Director / Choreographer), Courtney Abbott (Violence and Intimacy Co-Director), Kirsten Baity (Violence and Intimacy Co-Director), Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Peter Clare (Composer and Sound Designer), Isaac Pineda (Costume Designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (Scenic Designer), Andy Cahoon (Technical Director), Zuzel Garcia (Assistant Lighting Designer), Griffin Hernandez-DiStasi (Assistant Scenic Designer, Rigging Consultant, Assistant Circus Choreographer).

First Floor Theater’s Chicago premiere of In His Hands runs August 4 - 24, 2024. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. in the Crosby 2B at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. Tickets are $5 - $35; to purchase tickets visit www.thedentheatre.com.

Comments