Photos: CARMINA BURANA At Lyric Opera Of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago is presenting CARMINA BURANA as part of its 2025/26 Season, with the production having opened on November 14 under the direction of Music Director Enrique Mazzola. See photos of the production.

The performance brought together more than 225 artists, including the Lyric Opera Orchestra, the Lyric Opera Chorus led by Chorus Director Michael Black, soloists Jasmine Habersham, David Portillo, and Ian Rucker, and Uniting Voices Chicago under the direction of Josephine Lee. The piece will continue its run this week.

New performance images from the November 14 presentation, featuring Mazzola, the Orchestra and Chorus, and Uniting Voices Chicago, are now available for press use through Lyric’s online press room. Production elements include lighting design by Sarah Riffle and projections by Adam Larsen.

Running just over an hour without intermission, Carmina Burana brings together its full ensemble in an exploration of fate, fortune, and the impermanence of joy and desire.

The final performance will take place on Tuesday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker



Ian Rucker, Enrique Mazzola, Jasmine Habersham, David Portillo

Jasmine Habersham

David Portillo

Ian Rucker

Full Company

Enrique Mazzola Lyric Opera Chorus and Orchestra

Enrique Mazzola

Full Company

Enrique Mazzola

Ian Rucker

Full Company