Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Heads Into Rehearsal At The Goodman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look at rehearsals for Chicago’s favorite holiday tradition! The Goodman Theatre’s 48th annual production of A Christmas Carol is now in rehearsal under the direction of Malkia Stampley, marking her debut at the helm of the beloved seasonal classic. See the photos below!

This year’s production promises fresh movement, music, magic, and surprises for audiences old and new. Featuring Christopher Donahue in his second year as Ebenezer Scrooge and Ella Boparai (of The Joffrey Ballet’s Nutcracker) making her Goodman debut as Tiny Tim, the production runs November 15 through December 31 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Opening night is November 23.

Directed by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley, this year’s A Christmas Carol brings new creative energy to the stage, with choreography by Tor Campbell, the 2024 Goodman Northwestern University Fellow, and new music direction by Gregory Hirte—a renowned Chicago musician celebrating his 25th year with the production. Hirte and composer Andy Hansen revisit and refresh the beloved score, infusing it with percussive rhythms and a rich mix of styles and sounds.

New magic and visual elements will add both thrills and chills to the familiar story, with appearances from the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Lucky Stiff), Present (Bethany Thomas), Future, and Marley (Daniel José Molina).

“What I love about tradition is that it’s ever-evolving. And that’s also what I love about A Christmas Carol,” said Stampley. “It’s been so fun working with our music director, our composer, our choreographer, and our costume and props staff to celebrate the different cultures represented across the large community inside A Christmas Carol. I want audiences to leave asking, ‘What part am I playing in making Chicago—or my community—better?’ Each year we may think this story has changed, but sometimes we’re the ones who change.”

In addition to Donahue and Boparai, the company features a host of Chicago favorites including Jon Hudson Odom as Bob Cratchit, Christiana Clark as Mrs. Fezziwig/Mrs. Dilber, and Chiké Johnson, who appears as Scrooge for ten performances.

Other cast members include Jazzlyn Luckett Aderele, Viva Boresi, Tatiana Bustamante, Amira Danan, Elleon Dobias, Arash Fakhrabadi, Sól Fuller, Brian A. Goodwin, Jalbelly Guzmán, Benjamin Heppner, A’mia Imani, Anthony Irons, Carmelo Kelly, Chris Khoshaba, Helen Joo Lee, Henry Lombardo, Isabelle Muthiah, Robert Schleifer, Lucky Stiff, Bethany Thomas, and Austin Tichenor.

The creative team includes Tor Campbell (Choreographer), Andy Hansen (Composer), Gregory Hirte (Music Director), Todd Rosenthal (Set Designer), Heidi Sue McMath (Costume Designer), Keith Parham (Lighting Designer), and Pornchanok “Nok” Kanchanabanca (Sound Designer).

Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA. Jennifer Gregory serves as Production Stage Manager, with Beth Koehler and Duncan McMillan as Stage Managers.

A Christmas Carol runs November 15–December 31 at Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn). Tickets ($34–$173, subject to change) are available online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol or by calling 312.443.3800.