Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Goodman Theatre

See the fresh faces and returning favorites in new photos of the 48th annual A Christmas Carol at Goodman Theatre. Newly directed by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley, the Centennial Season production features a host of new and reimagined elements, including movement by choreographer Tor Campbell, 2024 Goodman Northwestern University Fellow, and new music direction by Gregory Hirte—a famed Chicago musician who steps into this new role to mark his 25th year with A Christmas Carol. New magic and surprises add thrills—and chills—from the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Lucky Stiff), Present (Bethany Thomas), Future and Marley (Daniel José Molina).
Stampley’s production features Christopher Donahue in his second year as Ebenezer Scrooge, Ella Boparai making her Goodman debut as Tiny Tim, Jon Hudson Odom (Toni Stone) as Bob Cratchit and Helen Joo Lee (The Antiquities) as Mrs. Cratchit. Young performers A’mia Imani, Carmelo Kelly and Sebastian Rus also make their Goodman debuts in this production. Chiké Johnson (Ashland Avenue) appears as Scrooge for 10 performances.
A Christmas Carol runs through December 31 (opening night is November 23) in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. For tickets ($44 - $173, subject to change), visit the Box Office (170 N. Dearborn), call 312.443.3800 or purchase online at GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol.
Visit the website for performance dates when Johnson appears as Scrooge.
Photo Credit: Brett Beiner
Ella Boparai, Viva Boresi, Brian Goodwin, Chris Khoshaba, Gregory Hirte, Bethany Thomas, Austin Tichenor, Benjamin Heppner, Jalbelly Guzman, Christiana Clark, Daniel José Molina, Robert Schleifer, Jazzlyn Luckett Aderele, Jon Hudson Odom
Jon Hudson Odom, Ella Boparai, Carmelo Kelly, Viva Boresi, Bethany Thomas, A'mia Imani, Henry Lombardo, Sól Fuller, Helen Joo Lee
Christopher Donahue, Jon Hudson Odom, Amira Danan
Ella Boparai, Viva Boresi, Robert Schleifer, A'mia Imani, Carmelo Kelly
Christopher Donahue, Daniel José Molina
Chris Khoshaba, Sól Fuller, Helen Joo Lee, Brian Goodwin, Viva Boresi, A'mia Imani, Austin Tichenor, Isabelle Muthiah
Sól Fuller, Christopher Donahue, Lucky Stiff
Carmelo Kelly, Chris Khoshaba, Viva Boresi, Jon Hudson Odom, Henry Lombardo, A'mia Imani. (L-R Foreground) Ella Boparai, Christopher Donahue
Helen Joo Lee, Brian Goodwin, Sól Fuller, Austin Tichenor, Viva Boresi, Chris Khoshaba, Anthony Irons, Elleon Dobias
