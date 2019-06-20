Photo Flash: First Look at Brown Paper Box Co.'s GRACE, OR THE ART OF CLIMBING

Jun. 20, 2019  

Fresh off their Jeff Award nomination for Little Women the Musical and community-focused Holding On cabaret, Brown Paper Box Co. continues its Midwest premiere of the Chicago Reader recommended Grace, or the Art of Climbing by L M Feldman through July 7, 2019 at Stage 773.

Brown Paper Box Co. is proud to present this Barrymore Award Best New Play nominee and Kilroys List honorable mention. For additional information, performance times, artists' bios, and tickets, please visit www.BrownPaperBox.org.

Faced with a painful chapter in her life and fighting the inertia of depression, Emm decides to enter the world of competitive rock-climbing. Her quest through the rugged and humorous terrain of physical training and personal relationships charts the journey of a young woman suspended between love and loss, strength and fear, fathers and daughters, and the ardor and grace of being human.

The cast for Grace, or the Art of Climbing features Alex Molnar (Emm), Graham Carlson (Sam), James Lewis (Mick), Lynnette Li (Ky), Greg Mills (Abe), Elissa Newcorn (Dell), and Joshua Zambrano (Sims) with Cathleen Brumback and Jonathan Wilson as Understudies.

The staff and design team includes Erin Shea Brady* (Director), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Blake Cordell (Sound Designer), Zach Dries* (Photographer/Videographer), Evan Frank (Scenic Designer), Berit Godo (Assistant & Movement Director), Kaitlyn Guerrieri* (Front of House Manager), Adrian Hadlock (Props Designer), Jeremy Hollis* (Production Manager), Mary-Catherine Mikalayunas (Stage Manager), Charlie Sheets* (Graphic Designer), Kristi Szczepanek* (Casting Associate), and Jonathan Wilson (Climbing Consultant).

* denotes Brown Paper Box Co. members

Graham Carlson, Alex Molnar

Ensemble

Cast

Elissa Newcorn, Lynnette Li, Alex Molnar

Elissa Newcorn, Alex Molnar

Alex Molnar, Joshua Zambrano

Alex Molnar

Alex Molnar



