Photo Flash: First Look At THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT

After a sold out opening weekend, the blast-from-the-past comedy, THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT, will have one final weekend of performances. Written and directed by Cat McGee, THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT will play this Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 7 p.m. at The Newport Theater, 956 W Newport Ave, Chicago, IL 60657. Tickets are $23 and are currently available at Todaytix.com (The Hilary Duff Project) or by using the Today Tix app.

See photos below!

Let's go back, back to the beginning: to a time when our pop idols were Disney stars and their lives were our obsessions. THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT collages theatre, throwback concert, and spoken word poetry to chronicle the life of the early 2000s teen icon from Before Lizzie McGuire to Life After Disney. A flashy, 75-minute musical adventure full of heartfelt nostalgia and a dash of tongue-in-cheek humor, THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT will have you laughing and singing your way through the weekend.

THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT features Kelsey Erhart, Mateo Hernandez, Becca Hurd, Anne Martin, Cat McGee, Em Modaff, Laura Nelson, Jermaine Robinson Jr. , Shaina Schrooten, and Alison Smith.

The creative and producing team for THE HILARY DUFF PROJECT includes: Cat McGee (Playwright, Director, Producer, and Co-creator), Alex Benjamin (Co-creator), Carley Walker (Lighting design), Steve Labedz (Projections design), Kayla Menz (Intimacy director), Collin Quinn Rice (Choreographer, Graphic Design), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Cashie Rohaly (Social Media Coordinator), Kelsey Erhart (Social Media Coordinator), Sarah Potter (Production Photographer), and Laura Nelson (Press relations).



Jermaine Robinson Jr., Shaina Schrooten, Becca Hurd, Cat McGee, Kelsey Erhart (front), Anne Martin, Mateo Hernandez, and Alison Smith. Photo by Sarah Potter.

Jermaine Robinson Jr. (back), Becca Hurd, Anne Martin, and Shaina Schrooten. Photo by Sarah Potter.

Becca Hurd, Jermaine Robinson Jr., Anne Martin, Shaina Schooten, Laura Nelson, and Mateo Hernandez. Photo by Sarah Potter.

Laura Nelson, Cat McGee, and Kelsey Erhart. Photo by Sarah Potter.

Shaina Schrooten and Em Modaff. Photo by Sarah Potter.

Laura Nelson. Photo by Sarah Potter.

Shaina Schrooten. Photo by Sarah Potter.

Mateo Hernandez and Becca Hurd. Photo by Sarah Potter.

The cast of The Hilary Duff Project. Photo by Sarah Potter.





