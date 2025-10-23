Paramount Theatre to Present IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paramount Theatre will continue its 14th Broadway Series with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, running November 12, 2025–January 11, 2026. Opening night is Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. The theatre noted a new 7 p.m. curtain for Friday and Saturday evening performances throughout the 2025–26 season.

Based on the 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen, the two-time Tony-nominated musical follows former GIs Bob and Phil—now a song-and-dance duo—who team with sisters Betty and Judy at a Vermont ski lodge owned by the men’s former commanding officer. The story builds to a lodge-saving show and a finale featuring the title song.

Paramount’s staging is directed by Stephen Schellhardt (returning after the Jeff Recommended The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee), with a 14-person live orchestra performing Berlin standards including “Sisters,” “Snow,” and “White Christmas.” The production features large ensemble dance numbers, period costumes, and full scenic design in Paramount’s Grand Gallery setting.

Schellhardt said the revival’s appeal lies in both scale and sentiment, citing themes of camaraderie, tradition, and “paying it forward.” The director is also known to Paramount audiences for leading roles in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Into the Woods, and Fun Home.

Schedule & Tickets

Performances run through January 11: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Added holiday matinees are Friday, November 28 at 2 p.m. and Friday, December 26 at 2 p.m. There are no performances on Thanksgiving (Nov. 27), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), or Christmas Day (Dec. 25).

Tickets are $31–$106 (in-person purchase; additional fees apply for phone/online). The theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, IL.