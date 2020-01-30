Paramount Theatre Completes Casting for World Premiere Musical THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS

Paramount Theatre announces the addition of two principal cast members - Sydney Morton and Melody A. Betts - both making their Paramount debuts in its upcoming world premiere musical The Secret of My Success.

Based on the 1987 Universal Pictures hit movie starring Michael J. Fox, The Secret of My Success is a wildly funny new musical about corporate culture, unbridled ambition, mistaken identity and making your own way in life.

Morton joins the cast as Christy Lockhart, the smart, beautiful corporate co-worker who catches the eye of young Brantley Foster, an ambitious Midwesterner new to New York City, ready to start climbing the corporate ladder.

Morton has performed on Broadway in Memphis, Evita, Motown, American Psycho, and in the national tours of Flashdance (Alex) and Jersey Boys (Chicago company). Regional credits include Hunchback (Esmeralda, Ogunquit), High School Musical (Gabriella, Paper Mill) and An Octoroon (Zoe, Berkeley). She has been seen on TV in She's Gotta Have It (Cheryl, Netflix), Manifest (Alex, NBC), Madame CJ Walker (Dora, Netflix), Younger (Skye, TV Land) and Sound of Music Live. Film credits include The Intern, Service to Man, Thirdy (Tea) and Love, New York (Jasmine).

Betts will play Rose Lockhart, Christy's mother. Betts performed in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert starring John Legend (NBC). Her Broadway/Off Broadway/tour/regional credits include Waitress, The Sound of Music, Witness Uganda/Invisible Thread, Hairspray, The Color Purple, Ragtime, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse, Seussical the Musical, Nunsense, All Shook Up, The Drowsy Chaperone, Comedy of Errors and Smokey Joe's Café. TV credits include Chicago Code (FOX), Chicago PD (NBC) and Power (Starz).

New ensemble members who also complete the full 25-member cast are Brandon Dahlquist, Kai Edgar, George Keating and Ezekiel Ruiz.

The classic '80s Universal Pictures film about an ambitious college grad's rise to the top, story by A.J. Carothers, starred a young Michael J. Fox at his finest and dominated the box office for five straight weeks.

The Secret of My Success is now being retold on the Paramount stage in a modern-day setting with big production numbers and a book that will have audiences laughing all the way home.

The book is by Broadway veterans Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Greenberg also directs. Music and lyrics are by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, the same duo behind such hit musicals as Diary of a Wimpy Kid and How Can You Run with a Shell on Your Back? Paramount New Works Development Director Amber Mark is choreographer.

Billy Harrigan Tighe has already been announced as playing the role of Brantley Foster, originated on film by Michael J. Fox. Tighe is a young Broadway talent and veteran of the national tours of Finding Neverland, The Book of Mormon, Wicked and Dirty Dancing.

The complete cast for The Secret of My Success is Melody A. Betts (Rose Lockhart, ensemble), Dara Cameron (ensemble), Brandon Dahlquist (ensemble), Vasily Deris (ensemble), Kai Edgar (Ernie Lockhart), Veronica Garza (ensemble), Carisa Gonzalez (ensemble), Jeremy Peter Johnson (Piers Johnson), Madison Kauffman (ensemble), George Keating (ensemble), Heidi Kettenring (Vera Prescott), Jake Morrissy (ensemble), Sydney Morton (Christy Lockhart), Barbara Robertson (Joanne Foster), Camille Robinson (ensemble), Alexis J. Roston (ensemble), Ezekiel Ruiz (Ernie Lockhart, understudy), Gabriel Ruiz (Lester Mann), Haley Jane Schafer (ensemble), Jonathan Schwart (ensemble), Sara Sevigny (Sylvia Popkin), Ian Michael Stuart (Garth Portnoy), Billy Harrigan Tighe (Brantley/Carlton), Charles Emery Ward (ensemble) and Travis Austin Wright (ensemble).

Paramount's full production team is Gordon Greenberg, book/director; Steve Rosen, book; Michael Mahler, music/lyrics; Alan Schmuckler, music/lyrics; Amber Mak, choreographer; Charlie Rosen, orchestrator; Ian Weinberger, music supervisor; Tom Vendafreddo, music director/ conductor; Jeff Kmiec, scenic designer; Mara Blumenfeld, costume designer; Greg Hofmann, lighting designer; Adam Rosenthal, sound designer; Mike Tutaj, projection designer; Katie Cordts, wig, hair and makeup designer; Jesse Gaffney, properties designer; Ethan Deppe, electronic music designer; Rachel Flesher, intimacy and fight choreographer; Marty McGuire, assistant director; Charles Emery Ward, associate choreographer; Celia Villacres, associate music director/associate conductor; Amber Johnson, stage manager; and Kathleen Barrett, assistant stage manager.

With its clever story, comedic staging and an outstanding score featuring catchy new songs, The Secret of My Success is ready to impress. Previews start February 12, 2020. Press opening is Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m. Performances run through March 29: Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Exception: No 1:30 p.m. matinee Wednesday, February 12. Tickets are $36 to $74.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Secret of My Success is suggested for ages 10 and up due to light sexual content and adult language.

The Secret of My Success is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank, Dunham Fund, ComEd, Rush Copley Medical Center and City of Aurora.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You