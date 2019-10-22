POTTED POTTER to Returns to Chicago at Broadway Playhouse

Broadway In Chicago, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions are delighted to announce the return this holiday season of the hit off-Broadway show, Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Potter Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff, for a four-week engagement at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E. Chestnut) Dec. 11, 2019 through Jan. 5, 2020. Tickets will go on-sale today, Oct. 22, 2019 at 10 AM CT.

A Critic's Pick by the Daily Herald, The New York Times, New York Magazine, Time Out London, Washington Post and Boston Globe, the show won the prestigious 2012 Olivier Award nomination for Best Entertainment & Family Show, playing to sold-out houses worldwide. The current Las Vegas engagement of the show is the recent recipient of several Best of Las Vegas awards, including the 2019 Gold Winner for the Best New Production in Las Vegas.

by former BBC Television hosts Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner, the play takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing, or "potting," all seven Harry Potter books into 70 madcap minutes, aided only by multiple costume changes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic. The show also invites audiences to engage with a real life game of Quidditch, but according to Clarkson and Turner's unique set of rules.

Whether you camped outside a bookstore for three days awaiting the release of the Deathly Hallows or you don't know the difference between a horcrux and a Hufflepuff, the comedy, magic and mayhem of Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience - A Parody by Dan and Jeff makes for an entertaining and hilarious visit to the theatre. The fast-paced show, which has made audiences aged six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed) roar with laughter all over the world, is perfect for the entire family.





