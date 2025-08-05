PARADE Now Playing at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre

From now through Sunday, March 9th, the recent acclaimed revival of the Broadway musical Parade will be featured at the Fisher Theatre. Parade made its Broadway debut in 1998, originally winning Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical at the 1999 Tony Awards. Then, in 2023, Parade was revived on Broadway and won Best Revival of a Musical as well as Best Direction of a Musical. The production currently in Detroit is fresh from Broadway, with Detroit being one of the first engagements on their tour.