Overshadowed Will Reveal Its New Season With Special Reception

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions invites audiences to a special season reveal presentation on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 6pm in Medinah, Illinois.

The special evening will feature a look at the upcoming year of productions, light refreshments, and a chance to win prizes!

Overshadowed's upcoming season, entitled "Journeys of the Heart," features a collection of stories that explore the paths we take, the people we meet, and what we learn from them. This year, audiences are invited to laugh, reflect, and be moved by five unforgettable productions to be featured on the main stage.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Don't miss out on a chance to hear behind-the-scenes details from the upcoming season from the creative teams producing the best theatre in the suburbs!

To register, please visit our free ticketing website here.

Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided quality, family-friendly drama that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message for over 20 years. Along with providing a positive community experience, Overshadowed has also sought to train and encourage the next generation of theater performers and crew.

Comments

Best Long-Running Broadway Show - Live Standings Wicked - 17% Hadestown - 15% Hamilton - 14% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds