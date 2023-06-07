Otherworld Theatre To Hold Panel Discussions Following Select PUFFS Shows

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced post-show panel discussions covering a variety of topics following select performances of Matt cox's unauthorized, unsanctioned, unlicensed PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC, running June 15 - July 23, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St. Throughout the show's run, Otherworld Theatre will donate 10% of box office proceeds to Howard Brown Health's trans healthcare programs.

On Friday June 16, following the 7 p.m. show, Howard Brown Health's health navigator Zi'Renae Young leads a discussion about how transgender people can find the healthcare and mental health resources they need in the Chicagoland area. Young will be joined by members of the PUFFS creative team.

Reclaiming the FandomOn Friday June 23, following the 7 p.m. show, MuggleNet.com, the largest Harry Potter fan site in the world, hosts a panel focused on the power of reclaiming one's fandom from its creator. The panel will explore the journeys of people who spent their childhood othered, ostracized, and bullied and found acceptance and community amongst other Harry Potter fans, who now find their fandom associated with Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling's transphobia and bigotry. How do they embrace the stories they loved - and in some cases, the stories that saved their lives - while remaining true to their values? The panel is moderated by MuggleNet.com editor Eric Scull.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs who just happened to be there too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world. PUFFS has been performed off-Broadway and in numerous productions around the world since its premiere at the off-off-Broadway People's Improv Theatre in New York City in 2015, and was nominated for the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for “Best Unique Theatrical Experience” in 2017. The show has quickly become the second most performed play at high schools across the country.

PUFFS, OR, SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC runs June 15 - July 23, 2023, and is performed Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark St.). The show runs approximately 120 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $30, with some Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.

Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org. This show is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed, or endorsed by J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros., or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films, or play.