Otherworld Theatre Reveals Gala Theme: Heroes and Legends

Bringing together heroes, mythical creatures, and extraordinary beings from across the multiverse of Otherworld Theatre productions in a gala like none other.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy theatrical production company in North America, today announced details surrounding their 11th anniversary gala celebration, “Heroes & Legends: Otherworld Theatre's 2023 Celestial Gala,” to be held Saturday November 4, 2023, 7 - 11 p.m. at DANK Haus German American Cultural Center (4740 N. Western Ave.). Inspired by high fantasy tabletop roleplaying and Live Action Roleplaying (LARP), guests will step into an immersive experience where every corner holds a mystery, bringing together heroes, mythical creatures, and extraordinary beings from across the multiverse of Otherworld Theatre productions in a gala like none other.

As you receive your invitation, embossed with ancient runes and sealed with enchanted wax, you realize that you have been chosen. Your journey begins as you enter The Grand Hall of Heroes, a magnificent ballroom that bridges the gap between realms. You find yourself amidst a breathtaking scene - elaborate decorations suspended in mid-air, vibrant lights dancing to a ringing harp, and a room filled with fantastical creatures that gracefully move through the crowd. The very air is filled with anticipation as renowned legends exchange tales and secrets. Welcome - you are in for a night of an Otherworldly odyssey you will never forget..

“Every Otherworld production is an experience, bringing our audience into the story and into the adventure” said Otherworld Theatre Artistic Director Tiffany Keane Schaefer. “Otherworld's annual gala, which gives the biggest fans of immersive theatre and sci-fi and fantasy storytelling the chance to really support our work and keep us going for another season, celebrates that dedication to the experience of live theatre.”

Throughout the evening, guests will revel amongst cosplayers and interact with iconic characters from Otherworld Theatre's past and future productions. Tickets include appetizers, dinner, and desserts, with an open bar featuring three specialty cocktails for the evening. 

HEROES & LEGENDS: Otherworld Theatre's 2023 Celestial Gala
WHEN: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 7 - 11 p.m.WHERE: DANK Haus German American Cultural Center (4740 N. Western Ave.)FEATURING: Live Music and Performances; Silent Auction and Raffle Door Prizes; Interactions with Characters From Past and Future Productions; Dinner, Drinks, and Dessert.

Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2255195®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.otherworldtheatre.org%2Fgala2023?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 - Single tickets $160, or $290 a pair. Tables of 10 available at $1,500.




