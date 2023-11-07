Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

DRAG'n BRUNCH is created by Chicago's own Carmen Price (Brian Rasmussen) and Flair DeBonair (Ben McClymont). 

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Otherworld Theatre Announces DRAG'N BRUNCH

Dragons, knights, and wizards get tucked, taped and tweezed for the ultimate Maxi Challenge at Otherworld Theatre's DRAG'n BRUNCH, a high fantasy-themed drag tournament held the last Sunday of each month at the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre venue in North America. Opening Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Otherworld's storefront location (3914 N. Clark St.), DRAG'n BRUNCH tickets ($20 - $30) are available at www.otherworldtheatre.org


What happens when you blend the enchantment of Medieval Times, the thrill of Minute to Win It, and the fabulousness of Drag Brunch? 

Introducing DRAG'n BRUNCH, Chicago's all-new, fantasy-themed drag game show brunch extravaganza! Three fearless audience members step into the spotlight to take on uproarious, high-stakes challenges with a devoted crowd of fans cheering them on. 

But be ready for the unexpected, because in the pursuit of greatness, the path can be filled with surprises…

DRAG'n BRUNCH is created by Chicago's own Carmen Price (Brian Rasmussen) and Flair DeBonair (Ben McClymont). 

Carmen Price first got her start in drag playing Frank N Furter in the Rocky Horror Picture Show in 2017 and has been treading the boards of clubs and theaters ever since. Carmen is one of the world's few opera-singing drag queens and brings a high camp aesthetic coupled with classical and musical theatre favorites. She has appeared in the competition show Nebraska Drag Wars where she was awarded 3rd runner up and Miss Congeniality. In 2021, she appeared in the opera Zoom Speed Dating Tonight by composer Michael Ching, where she premiered a new role commissioned for her. Most recently she was seen in her self-produced show The Renaissance of Carmen Price and premiered multiple original songs along with opera favorites. See more at @carmenpricedrag on instagram and brianrasmussenmusic.com.

Flair DeBonair (he/she/they) first tasted fame upon winning Shanghai's annual air-band competition in 2018. It was delicious and she was hooked. After touring with her fake band and eventually also winning China's national drag contest in 2019, she was on to bigger and better things. And now, girrrrrrl, she's done it all. A (full) spread in Spring 2020's Vogue. An all too brief stint on Netflix's MOM! DON'T DO THAT! And even co-creating and starring in what was at one point Asia's single largest 'foreigner-hosted bi-monthly comedy drag revue' (there wasn't a lot of competition for that title...) called Drag Attack! Flair has now crash landed on the shores of Chicago and is ready to spread her wings and FLY into new ventures. Look forward to DRAG'n Brunch coming soon to an Otherworld near you! 
DRAG'n BRUNCH performances will be held on the last Sunday of each month at 11:30 a.m. beginning November 26. The show runs approximately 120 minutes; tickets are $30 for brunch and unlimited mimosas, or $20 for brunch only.




