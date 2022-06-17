Open Space Arts to Present World Premiere of THE KRAMER PROJECT

Open Space Arts announced its inaugural production of THE KRAMER PROJECT directed and adapted by David Zak from Larry Kramer's (THE NORMAL HEART) watershed speech "The Tragedy of Today's Gays".

"In this season of anti-trans legislation, looming supreme court decisions, and orders to 'Don't Say Gay", I found myself wondering 'What would Larry Kramer say?'" recounts Zak. "'The Tragedy of Today's Gays' calls out to be shared in a new way even now, two years after his death." This will be the first production for Open Space Arts, a non-profit dedicated to producing works of social relevance. All proceeds of the production will go to the Center on Halsted, a community center for LGBT+ Chicagoans in Lakeview. The production runs July 22 - July 31 at Center on Halsted, 3656 N Halsted. Press Opening Friday, July 22 at 7PM.

Demoralized by the reelection of George W. Bush in 2004 and the 60 million voters who chose his 'Moral Values,' Larry Kramer gave what he called 'the most difficult speech I ever had to give." That speech, titled "The Tragedy of Today's Gays", was heralded as a "strident but truthful lecture" by The Boston Globe. In the wake of Trump's presidency, David Zak revisited the speech and "found it still vibrant and stirring." Zak initially worked with Kramer to adapt his speech into a theatrical work, having worked with the author previously on the Chicago premiere of Kramer's comedy about the Reagans JUST SAY NO.

THE KRAMER PROJECT is the first event for Open Space Arts, a new non-profit dedicated to works of social relevance. Ticket sales from the six performances will benefit Center on Halsted, the Midwest's most comprehensive community center dedicated to advancing community and securing the health and well-being of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) people of Chicagoland.

The Cast includes Tom Chiola, Keith Butler, Elijah Newman, Hailey Hance, Roberto del Rio, Theo Wampuszyc, AlexandrIa Moorman, and Khloe Janel. The video design is by Magdiel Carmona, and the original music is by Elijah Newman.