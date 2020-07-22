Chicago Dramatists Announces Online Reading Of A SPARROW FALLS By Richard Gustin

Chicago Dramatists invites you to the online reading of Richard Gustin's new play A Sparrow Falls on Saturday, July 25 at 2:00pm (CST), presented by the Ubiquitous Players.

Chicago Dramatists is preparing to launch the Lydia R. Diamond New Play Commission, which is dedicated to supporting African American Playwrights. Our first fundraising event for this commission is in collaboration with the newly founded Ubiquitous Players, and will feature an online reading of a piece by one of their playwrights with a talkback directly after. This reading includes several Chicago Dramatists Artistic Associates, and is a partnership we're exceptionally excited by! (And be sure to check out the facebook page by clicking here!)

In lieu of tickets, Ubiquitous Players is encouraging those who can, to donate to the Lydia R. Diamond New Play Commission. Donations may be made by clicking here, or at the link below. We hope that you'll join us in celebrating these incredible artists as they present this wonderful new work, and donate to this fantastic cause. About the Play... The People Who Are There are in search of the shores of a better view, but when offered a golden ticket, will they abandon their traditions and forget their past?

Saturday, July 25 2:00pm CST Click here for the Zoom link. Click here to donate.

