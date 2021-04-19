Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oil Lamp Theater Presents Virtual Production Of THE MOMOLOGUES

Tune in for the new comedy about motherhood by Lisa Rafferty, Sheila Eppolito and Stefanie Cloutier.

Apr. 19, 2021  

The MOMologues are back to celebrate Mother's Day! This virtual production is a hilarious ode to mothers that brings to light the fond (and not so fond) parts of becoming a parent that will have everyone cracking up (I mean, we've at least all been kids, right?).

The original comedy about motherhood starts from the beginning - trying to get pregnant - and ends with seeing the first little miscreant onto the bus. The journey these four mothers chronicle is sure to warm your heart, having you crying from laughter and thanking the heavens the days of repetitive children's songs are behind you.

Note: The MOMologues was performed as a virtual reading for Mother's Day in 2020. This 2021 virtual production is NOT a reading, but a fully rehearsed virtual show complete with backdrops, lighting, etc... performed by actor's safely in their own homes.

Learn more at oillamptheater.org.


