Oak Park Festival Theatre To Receive Special Equity Award At 57th Annual Jefferson Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oak Park Festival Theatre, the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, will receive a Special Equity Award at the 57th Anniversary Joseph Jefferson Awards for Equity Theatre on Monday, September 29, at the Harris Theatre in Chicago. The award celebrates the company’s 50th anniversary season and its impact on the Chicagoland theatre community.

“Fifty years of summer nights under the trees at Austin Gardens has taught us that classical theatre belongs to everyone,” said Artistic Director Peter Andersen. “This award is really for our community, from the Park District of Oak Park, to our artists, apprentices, and audiences who have fueled our momentum. Since 2022, attendance has doubled, we’re attracting top Chicago talent, and our apprenticeship program is drawing exceptional young artists from across the country.”

The Festival Theatre’s long-standing partnership with the Park District of Oak Park continues to be a cornerstone of its mission. Earlier this year, the company received a $100,000 grant from the Park District—the largest single gift in its history—supporting sustainable growth, infrastructure upgrades, and expanded programming.

Founded in 1975 when Oak Park actor Marion Karczmar staged A Midsummer Night’s Dream on a flatbed truck alongside young local artists including William H. Macy and David Mamet, the Festival quickly established a home at Austin Gardens. Over the decades, it has been shaped by the leadership of James O’Reilly, David Darlow, Henry Godinez, B.J. Jones, Patrick O’Gara, and Tom Mula. Today, under Andersen’s leadership, the theatre continues to expand with revivals of Shakespeare and modern classics, complemented by indoor productions and a growing apprenticeship program.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 57th Anniversary Jeff Awards are $100 for general admission and $80 for union members (AEA/USA/SDC/IATSE/DGA/AF/CFM/WGA). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.jeffawards.org.