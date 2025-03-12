Oak Park Festival Theatre Receives Largest Gift In Company History From Park District Of Oak Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Oak Park Festival Theatre has announced The Park District of Oak Park Board of Commissioners has committed more than $100,000 to underwrite the purchase of an entirely new LED lighting grid.

The new LED lighting system will significantly reduce the voltage used in Austin Gardens each summer, aligning with Oak Park Festival Theatre’s ongoing capital campaign to raise $1 million to ensure the theatre’s long-term financial sustainability while also reducing its carbon footprint. The upgraded lighting system will not only improve energy efficiency but also enhance the quality of production lighting for audiences and artists alike.

“For five decades, the Park District of Oak Park has partnered with Oak Park Festival Theatre, which brings classic Shakespearean plays to the park in Austin Gardens each summer,” said Kassie Porreca, President of the Board of Commissioners for the Park District of Oak Park. “We are proud to support this investment in sustainable infrastructure, ensuring that Oak Park Festival Theatre’s performances continue to thrive for years to come.

This gift marks a historic moment in Oak Park Festival Theatre's 50-year partnership with the Park District of Oak Park and represents a significant step forward in its commitment to becoming a greener, more sustainable organization.

“Our collaboration with the Park District has been essential to our success, and this generous support allows us to take a major leap forward in both artistic excellence and environmental responsibility,” said Peter Andersen, Artistic Director for Oak Park Festival Theatre. “The new lighting grid will not only elevate the quality of our productions but also reinforce our dedication to sustainability.”

As Oak Park Festival Theatre celebrates its 50th anniversary season this year, this generous investment kicks off an ambitious capital campaign to raise $1 million to bring high-quality, professional productions to the Oak Park community while setting a new standard for environmentally conscious outdoor theatre.

