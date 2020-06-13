Nuns4Fun Entertainment Streams CHRISTMAS BINGO: SUMMER EDITION To Help Looted Nuns In Chicago

Fun, Silly, Unexpected. CHRISTMAS BINGO: Summer Edition will take you back to the bingo halls of your Catholic youth! Or, if you're not of the RC variety (that's Roman Catholic), you'll still love this smash-hit, streaming online for a limited time only.

AND it's a fundraiser for a really good cause.

Buy a ticket and watch anytime.

Written by Vicki Quade, one of the creators of the hit comedy Late Nite Catechism, CHRISTMAS BINGO brings together two of the best things about being Catholic: Christmas and Bingo. The show features the character of Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien, a former nun and current bingo caller.

A portion of every ticket sold will go to help the Daughters of St. Paul, whose religious bookstore on Michigan Avenue in downtown Chicago was heavily damaged by looters in the aftermath of the demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

In the evening hours of Saturday, May 30, the nuns were informed that looters were targeting businesses on Michigan Avenue. A nearby building had already been set on fire. While the nuns were sleeping upstairs of their bookstore, they heard the glass alarm go off around 11 p.m. and they knew somebody had broken down their double entrance doors.

The sisters remained in their rooms, listening to the alarm go off every few hours. The last one sounded around 4:30 a.m. When they went down to investigate, they could see the doors and front windows were broken, their cash registers ripped out.

Nuns4Fun Entertainment contacted the Pauline sisters to offer help with this fundraiser. Many of the holy cards and other items given as prizes in Christmas Bingo come from their bookstore.

With that in mind, Vicki Quade is asking the public to get into the Christmas spirit with Christmas Bingo, to have some fun and help the nuns. Brush up on your Yuletide trivia, watch as audience members play for actual prizes in this uniquely interactive show. Laugh as the show tackles the wackiest myths and most outrageous facts about Christmas, including jolly old St. Nick's origins and where candy canes come from . There's also an hilarious re-creation of the Annunciation, complete with audience members in angel wings and halos.

Watch and laugh from the comfort of your own home!

The comedy, a fixture in Chicago since 2012, Christmas Bingo is the second installment in Quade's bingo series, which also includes the long-running hit Bible Bingo. The show was selected as one of 10 holiday shows highlighted by Chris Jones, the Chicago Tribune's theater critic.

A note about the filming: This performance was recorded in 2018 at the Royal George Theater in Chicago, and features the wonderful talents of Chicago-area actress Lisa Braatz as Mrs. Mary Margaret O'Brien.

Here's the link for tickets to this fundraiser: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/watch-christmas-bingo-a-special-summer-event-online-and-help-nuns-tickets-109411217898

Here's how it works:

1. Click the "Tickets" button on Eventbrite to purchase your ticket(s).

2. You will receive an email from info@nuns4fun.com with your unique link to watch Christmas Bingo: Summer Edition online.

That's it!

Can't find your e-mail confirmation? Be sure to check your junk/spam folder! Contact info@nuns4fun.com for help or questions.

