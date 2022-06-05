Northern Town Parodies Announces The Cast Of THE UNAUTHORIZED PETER JOHNSON PARODY!

BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER: After a stellar online debut, the reimagined, and unauthorized, "Peter Johnson" Parody is splashing back onto the stage! With a stellar cast full of new and returning faces, mixed with an entirely original score, this parody of Rick Riordan's iconic series is a guaranteed "dam" good time.

"Perseus" has recently arrived at "CAMP!", after discovering that his father is one of the Greek gods- not just any Greek god either. One of the VERY LARGE THREE! Like any protagonist, Perseus embarks on an epic quest with know-it-all Anna-Beth (with a hyphen between Anna and Beth) and his GBF (Goat Best Friend). Come along as they search for Zeus' OBJECT FROM THE AUDIENCE, and join familiar favorites as these Titans, monsters, and really angsty teenagers sing, dance, and sword fight it out. The "Peter Johnson" Parody comedically packs Rick Riordan's entire five-book series into two hours of crazy magic, pop-punk ballads, and a parody worthy of the gods themselves.

Writers Jack Doyle and Nina Groll are incredibly excited to bring something new to the table. "It's awesome to come back to it," says Jack (writer/Perseus). "It's been weird being in rehearsals, the script is a mix of brand new material and all of the best moments from the previous version of the show. It's both really familiar and also refreshing at the same time."

"I feel like we are finally staging the production that we envisioned last summer! We have been awarded the EXCEL and OptiMize grants from the University of Michigan, so that and our increased creative team are letting us truly create the show of our dreams. I think audiences will be really wow'ed!" Nina Groll (writer/Anna-Beth) gushes about the experience so far. "We have welcomed director Karly Laskowski, who is so creative and polished. I can't wait for everyone else to see her hard work".

"Having new faces in the room is really cool because it brings a new energy and a new life to the show," says Doyle. "Our fans seemed to have welcomed them with open arms too, which is really exciting."

Tickets are now available for THE Peter Johnson PARODY at the Greenhouse Theatre Center in Chicago! https://www.greenhousetheater.org/shows/peter-johnson-parody

*Due to Covid 19 protocols, all guests must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask to enter the Greenhouse Theater Center.

Greenhouse Theater Center

2257 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60614

Box office: 773-404-7336